Dr. Richard Konteh Envision a Sustainable and Innovative Education System in Sierra Leone

Building a sustainable and innovative education system is critical in providing quality education for poverty reduction, fostering human capital, and building a more peaceful and prosperous future for the entire country.

Freetown, Sierra Leone, January 25, 2021 --(



However, education in Sierra Leone has been a challenge. The nation continues to struggle with a gridlock school system, the difficult tasks of rebuilding schools, training teachers, and educating children who have never stepped foot inside of a classroom. Many teachers lack formal teaching qualification or teaching with a qualification below the required standard. The soaring price of higher education has made access to this opportunity increasingly out of reach, at the very moment when higher education makes a greater difference to one’s economic future.



The key to success in education is clear to Dr. Richard Konteh. It is a proud, capable, respected, and fully supported teacher workforce. As a former teacher and lecturer, Dr. Konteh mentioned that, "Teachers want to be agents of improvement, and the government should ensure that they have every resource and support necessary to be that. Excellence surfaces only in institutional cultures built on teamwork, collaboration, and total involvement, not on 'carrot-and-stick' management or enforced compliance with simplistic standards." Among other initiatives, Dr. Konteh outlined the following specific policy proposals:



· Divide the school system into school districts and empower these school districts. Because localized administration and policy making are more efficient and more responsive to community needs than one national-level bureaucracy.

· Strengthen teacher certification programs with strong hands-on components, and stronger teacher preparation models that put beginning professionals in contact with seasoned experts over a multi-year period of apprenticeship.

· Work together with educators, industry leaders, and nonprofit organizations to better align school curricula with workforce needs and give students hands-on experiences.

· Provide universal access to high-quality early education because we know that the foundation for success is laid early.



In 2011, the APC government established the Teaching Service Commission (TSC), an independent government body that works on teacher recruitment, development, and management. The vision is to manage the affairs of teachers to improve their professional status and economic well-being. This is a step in the right direction.



In 2018, the SLPP government’s new direction is “free education.” The problem with free education is, it is never free. Someone must pay for it. It is also very important to know that “free” is ambiguous because it covers only selected components and not the full cost of the education.



