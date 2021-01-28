Press Releases Siberian Press Release

Receive press releases from Siberian: By Email RSS Feeds: Hair Growth Product "Siberian Hair and Scalp Mask"

New York, NY, January 28, 2021 --(



“I was dealing with extensive hair loss after I recovered from COVID-19 in March, 2020. I first started applying homemade traditional recipes for hair health we used in our family in Siberia. The result was great, the hair loss slowed down and the hair was shiny and healthy. This is when I decided to share it with the world,” says the founder Marina Robbins.



“Siberian Hair and Scalp Mask” offers a holistic ritual of self love and hair care. The ritual is able to calm down the mind which in turn brings other systems in the body to balance.



The product consists of natural and safe ingredients that “feed” hair follicle and accelerate hair growth. It hydrates hair and scalp preventing hair breakage. The results of weekly use of the mask are stronger and accelerated hair growth, shiny and hydrated hair, healthy scalp, stop of hair thinning and hair loss.



Hair Mask is produced in the EU in compliance with all the safety measures and can be ordered from https://siberian.co/ webstore.



Contact information

marina@siberian.co

instagram @siberian_co New York, NY, January 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- New female owned brand “Siberian,” based in London, has launched a natural product for healthy hair growth. “Siberian Hair and Scalp Mask” is inspired by traditional beauty recipes and ways to overcome Coronavirus impact on nervous system and hair health. The product was created for women with hair problems such as hair thinning, hair loss, dry hair and scalp, damaged hair by heat tools and dying.“I was dealing with extensive hair loss after I recovered from COVID-19 in March, 2020. I first started applying homemade traditional recipes for hair health we used in our family in Siberia. The result was great, the hair loss slowed down and the hair was shiny and healthy. This is when I decided to share it with the world,” says the founder Marina Robbins.“Siberian Hair and Scalp Mask” offers a holistic ritual of self love and hair care. The ritual is able to calm down the mind which in turn brings other systems in the body to balance.The product consists of natural and safe ingredients that “feed” hair follicle and accelerate hair growth. It hydrates hair and scalp preventing hair breakage. The results of weekly use of the mask are stronger and accelerated hair growth, shiny and hydrated hair, healthy scalp, stop of hair thinning and hair loss.Hair Mask is produced in the EU in compliance with all the safety measures and can be ordered from https://siberian.co/ webstore.Contact informationmarina@siberian.coinstagram @siberian_co Contact Information Siberian

Marina Robbins

755-529-3194



siberian.co



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Siberian