Silicon Review Nominates Brio Benefits to Its "30 Fastest Growing Private Companies to Watch" List

Silicon Review nominates this fast-growing, out-of-the-box thinking employee benefits provider, Brio Benefits Consulting, to its "30 Fastest-Growing Private Companies to Watch" list.

“This nomination,” says Jason Pastrano, Brio Benefits’ co-founder, “honors the hard work of our people and underscores Brio’s commitment to grow by being a company of people helping other people (clients) help their people (employees).”



“We are so very pleased,” adds Brio Co-founder Rich Kosinski, “that the judges at Silicon Review have recognized our company and our team’s commitment to give their best to our clients, the business community at large, and the global ecosystem. We look forward to inclusion in this stellar gathering of peers.”



Marcia Golden

212-803-7160



briobenefits.com



