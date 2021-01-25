PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Brio Benefits

Press Release

Receive press releases from Brio Benefits: By Email RSS Feeds:

Silicon Review Nominates Brio Benefits to Its "30 Fastest Growing Private Companies to Watch" List


Silicon Review nominates this fast-growing, out-of-the-box thinking employee benefits provider, Brio Benefits Consulting, to its "30 Fastest-Growing Private Companies to Watch" list.

New York, NY, January 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Brio Benefits Consulting, Inc. is pleased to announce that Silicon Review, a global business media platform, has nominated this fast-growing, out-of-the-box-thinking employee benefits provider to its “30 Fastest-Growing Private Companies to Watch” list.

“This nomination,” says Jason Pastrano, Brio Benefits’ co-founder, “honors the hard work of our people and underscores Brio’s commitment to grow by being a company of people helping other people (clients) help their people (employees).”

“We are so very pleased,” adds Brio Co-founder Rich Kosinski, “that the judges at Silicon Review have recognized our company and our team’s commitment to give their best to our clients, the business community at large, and the global ecosystem. We look forward to inclusion in this stellar gathering of peers.”

Brio Benefits Consulting works with employers to build employee engagement, productivity, retention, and recruitment by ensuring they deliver exactly the benefits their employees need and value – efficiently and cost-effectively.
Contact Information
Brio Benefits
Marcia Golden
212-803-7160
Contact
briobenefits.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Brio Benefits
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help