Mitchell Metal Products Signs on with Capital ePay Payment Gateway

Mitchell Metal Products, global metal products supplier signs on with Capital ePay, to process all website and in-house credit card payments.

Mitchell Metal Products a Merrill, Wisconsin based company, supplies parts and wreath rings to companies throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Europe. The company is a preferred supplier to manufacturers in a wide range of industries including furniture, window, computer, power transmission, storage and equipment manufacturers. Mitchell Wreath Rings are viewed as simply the best wire rings for wreaths available.

Capital ePay is a Latham, New York based credit card and echeck payment gateway that services small, medium and large companies nationwide. Their credit card payment gateway can be installed on any WordPress website, and comes with a web based virtual terminal. This allows clients to process orders online, take phone orders and report transactions in one system.

Contact Information
Capital ePay

Anthony Troia

1 (833) 932-7361



https://capitalepay.com



