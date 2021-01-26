Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases doc.PEACE Press Release

Receive press releases from doc.PEACE: By Email RSS Feeds: Dr. Stevie Dawn, Motivational Speaker and Coach Focused on Helping People Unleash Unstoppable Success in Their Lives to Appear on GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE

Motivational Speaker and coach, Dr. Stevie Dawn to be featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE on Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 at 12 PM PST. GOLDen Sessions is weekly program inside Impact Speakers Connect, an inclusive group created by doc.PEACE for transformation seekers and high-achievers to make success inevitable.

San Diego, CA, January 26, 2021 --(



On Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 at 12 PM PST Dr. Stevie will be featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE sharing how other entrepreneurs can land prestigious speaking gigs and strategic ways to outreach to stage holders. She will also dive into how to read the minds of audience members.



“Too often we ask ourselves, What is the worst thing that can happen? Instead of focusing on what amazing things may be at our fingertips,” says Dr. Stevie. “It is time to pass out a Prescription for Joy that we can all use. It is time to start making bold choices that lead to greatness.”.



Pluswhile she's in the GOLDen chair she'll answer these key questions about her GOLDen attributes, because hey, this is GOLDen Sessions.



Who she is - what makes her Gold, a Genuine Original, Loving, Dreamer

What she does - how she shares her GOLDen attributes

and why she do what she does --- how sharing her Gold light brings out the GOLD in others



GOLDen Sessions was designed by doc.PEACE to



Connect transformation seekers and high-achievers

Empower confidence of wellness experts to clearly define and align with their purpose

Hold space for daring conversations about the pursuit of dreams

Equip transformation seekers with knowledge and strategies to make their success inevitable

And much, much more



To learn more about GOLDen Sessions and join this free community of transformation seekers and high-achievers, please visit here: bit.ly/joindocpeace



To connect with featured guest, Dr. Stevie Dawn, visit @drsteviedawn (Instagram) and drsteviedawn.com



Please contact us at: shineon@docpeaceofmind.com to schedule a complementary discovery session to jumpstart your transformational journey.



About doc.PEACE

Dr. Peace Uche is doc.PEACE, a Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, and Empowerment Guru who has guided hundreds of women in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions.



Get it going: Her mission is to help 1000 women clearly define their purpose & confidently advance towards that purpose and to help 1000 more wellness experts further leverage their expertise to create an online-based business for time and location freedom.



doc.PEACE envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive".

Find and share doc.PEACE’s inspiring and uplifting flows on YouTube and IGTV.

For more information, visit docPEACEofMind.com.



Connect via social media @doc.PEACE (Instagram) for free doses of inspiration

Peace Uche

619-363-5490



www.docpeaceofmind.com/

@doc.PEACE (Instagram)



