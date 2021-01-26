Dr. Stevie Dawn, Motivational Speaker and Coach Focused on Helping People Unleash Unstoppable Success in Their Lives to Appear on GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE

San Diego, CA, January 26, 2021 --(PR.com
)-- GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE announces a new guest – Dr. Stevie Dawn. Dr. Stevie is a Motivational Speaker and coach. Her experience as a 4-time business owner, along with her work in the private and public sector, allows her to enhance her presentations with real life stories and examples that are applicable to every audience. Her educational background includes a master’s degree in sociology from Wichita State University and a doctorate in leadership from Colorado State University. With over 20 years of teaching and training experience, Dr. Stevie Dawn approaches every engagement with humor, inspiration, and energy to get people moving towards their best lives.
On Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 at 12 PM PST Dr. Stevie will be featured on GOLDen Sessions with doc.PEACE sharing how other entrepreneurs can land prestigious speaking gigs and strategic ways to outreach to stage holders. She will also dive into how to read the minds of audience members.
“Too often we ask ourselves, What is the worst thing that can happen? Instead of focusing on what amazing things may be at our fingertips,” says Dr. Stevie. “It is time to pass out a Prescription for Joy that we can all use. It is time to start making bold choices that lead to greatness.”.
Pluswhile she's in the GOLDen chair she'll answer these key questions about her GOLDen attributes, because hey, this is GOLDen Sessions.
Who she is - what makes her Gold, a Genuine Original, Loving, Dreamer
What she does - how she shares her GOLDen attributes
and why she do what she does --- how sharing her Gold light brings out the GOLD in others
GOLDen Sessions was designed by doc.PEACE to
Connect transformation seekers and high-achievers
Empower confidence of wellness experts to clearly define and align with their purpose
Hold space for daring conversations about the pursuit of dreams
Equip transformation seekers with knowledge and strategies to make their success inevitable
And much, much more
About doc.PEACE
Dr. Peace Uche is doc.PEACE, a Doctor of Pharmacy, Transformational Rhythmic Speaker, and Empowerment Guru who has guided hundreds of women in creating a life they deserve and desire by owning their innate gifts & talents and pursuing their passions.
Get it going: Her mission is to help 1000 women clearly define their purpose & confidently advance towards that purpose and to help 1000 more wellness experts further leverage their expertise to create an online-based business for time and location freedom.
doc.PEACE envisions a world of unity and seeks to accomplish this vision by helping others shine their light. Her steadfast motto is "Together we thrive".
