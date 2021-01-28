Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases D4t4 Solutions Plc Press Release

D4t4 Solutions Announce the Release of Celebrus CDP Version 9.3

D4T4 Solutions launches a range of powerful Cloud connectivity features to dramatically reduce storage costs for enterprises.

London, United Kingdom, January 28, 2021 --(



The newly launched Cloud connectivity capabilities in Celebrus CDP v9.3 provide major benefits to their customers. This is because of a rising enterprise demand for cost-effective and scalable Cloud storage solutions that are fully compliant and provide an instantly accessible view of all customer interactions for rapid analytics.



Teradata Vantage Native Object Store (NOS) connectors

D4t4 have developed new connectors which will benefit Teradata enterprise clients who have been attracted to Cloud Object Storage solutions such as Native Object Store (NOS). NOS allows users to leverage the analytical power of Teradata Vantage against data in object stores such as Amazon’s S3 or Microsoft Azure Blob Storage driving down overall costs while delivering maximum scalability.



Celebrus NOS Data Loaders connect Celebrus data in Parquet format to ensure optimum performance and consistency. The Celebrus Data Loaders for Teradata Vantage (NOS) provides a seamless experience for Analysts and Data Scientists, enabling them to perform analytics directly from Teradata Vantage, while benefitting from a seamless workflow, a familiar environment and access to Teradata’s powerful tooling.



The Teradata Vantage NOS connectors in Celebrus CDP v9.3 offer the enterprise increased flexibility and financial advantages, enabling them to easily store more Celebrus data within lower cost Cloud domains, decrease complexity and critically enable broader data sharing and usage across their businesses.



Cloud Native Data Warehouses

In response to another growing trend among enterprises to migrate a greater proportion of their data and services to cloud environments, D4t4 has developed a range of Celebrus connectors to the following cloud native data warehouses:



- Amazon Aurora

- Amazon Redshift

- Microsoft Azure Synapse

- Snowflake



Since database management systems such as MySQL, Oracle, PostgreSQL and SQL Server can be run in Cloud environments (e.g. Microsoft Azure, Amazon AWS and Google Cloud Platform). These new Aurora, Redshift, Azure Synapse and Snowflake connectors help facilitate enterprises continued migration of data to the cloud.



Enhanced Security & Privacy Features

In addition to these business-focused features, D4t4 continues to put security and privacy front and centre of their Celebrus CDP product. As a result, and in collaboration with their major global clients, Celebrus CDP v9.3 also comes with the latest in security and privacy enhancements, in line with industry best practices and world-wide privacy legislation.



For more information please contact:

Joe Cripps

Product Marketing Manager

D4t4 Solutions plc

Tel: +44 (0)1932 893386



About D4t4 Solutions plc



D4t4 Solutions plc (www.d4t4solutions.com) provides data solutions through its Celebrus suite of products and services, which is comprised of two distinct complementary offerings – its proprietary Customer Data Platform (CDP) and Customer Data Management (CDM) solution. The Celebrus family of products offer data capture, data migration, data synchronization, data management and data monitoring.



Celebrus CDP is an enterprise software product which captures customer behaviour in real time across digital channels to enable a range of applications including customer analytics, personalised marketing, risk, fraud detection and compliance.



Celebrus CDM is an integrated platform that automates the ingestion, integration, transformation, and delivery of customer data from streaming, persisted or historical sources, whether as an appliance on-premises or in the cloud, to deliver real-time, unified, and trusted multidimensional views of customer data for personalisation, risk, fraud, analytics, and recommendation applications.



The Group has offices in the UK, USA and India with employees across the UK, US, Europe and India. D4t4’s blue chip global customers are largely within the financial services, retail and consumer sectors.



