Digital Clarity Reveals 43% of B2B Organisations Don’t Know Whether Their Marketing is Working

An internal study conducted by Digital Clarity showed that 43% of business to business companies aren’t aware which marketing or sales channel is resulting in qualified leads for their business, if any.

Guildford, United Kingdom, January 27, 2021



72% of these businesses allocate marketing budgets without taking into consideration past performance, and 87% allocate budgets without carrying out projections of future performance.



Rachel Mepham, Head of Digital at Digital Clarity, explains their motivation for carrying out the research,“Time and time again during workshops with new clients we would ask which marketing channel is driving them the most qualified leads. Time and time again marketing managers and CEOs didn’t have a clear answer and couldn’t pinpoint exactly where the majority of their qualified leads come from.”



Rachel continues, “It was a surprise to learn that the majority of B2B organisations are essentially running blind when allocating marketing budgets. Knowing where your best leads are coming from is a crucial way to influence smart marketing investments now and into the future.”



This research is released just as businesses and marketers start setting goals and defining budgets for 2021/2022. In order to help B2B organisations invest marketing budgets in the right place, Digital Clarity has also released a 5 point guide on how to discover which marketing channels are working.



Digital Clarity

Digital Clarity provides a clear approach to successful digital marketing by first and foremost taking the time to truly understand their client’s marketing pain points. Digital Clarity has vast experience in digital marketing for B2B organisations to help them shape a digital pathway bringing customers straight to their door.



