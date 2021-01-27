Kimley-Horn Employees Volunteer with Keep Irving Beautiful Group Kicks Off 2021 with Bird’s Fort Trail Park Cleanup Project

Press Releases Keep Irving Beautiful Press Release

Irving, TX, January 27, 2021 --(



Adhering to the guidelines for group size, nine Kimley-Horn employees were partnered with KIB for an afternoon of service. The group met for a cleanup at Bird’s Fort Trail Park along Irving’s Campion Trail. Working in groups of two or more, the volunteers concentrated primarily along the tree line next to the Elm Fork of the Trinity River. Volunteers collected litter that had accumulated from recent wind and rains. During a combined 18 hours of service, the teams brought collection bags to a central location and weighed the record amount: 157.5 pounds of trash and recyclables.



“Keep Irving Beautiful is always happy to welcome new corporate volunteers, like Kimley-Horn, that place a high value on giving back to local communities,” said KIB board member Karen Harmon. “Volunteering together in nature provides both physical and mental benefits and improves the visual appearance of the area. Kimley-Horn volunteers not only helped to keep the park clean, but also saw some of Bird’s Fort Trail’s great amenities, such as the new canoe launch and revitalized butterfly garden.”



Contact Information Keep Irving Beautiful

Rick Hose

972-721-2175

http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful

Rick Hose

972-721-2175



http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful



