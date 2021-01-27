Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) to Speak at Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2021

SMi Group reports: A senior representative from the NSPA is confirmed to speak at the virtual Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe conference in March.

London, United Kingdom, January 27, 2021 --(



Logistics support provided by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) have helped Allies and partners achieve economies of scale in purchasing COVID-19 relief material and in transporting urgent relief items to countries using multinational solutions, such as the Strategic Airlift Capability (SAC) and the Strategic Airlift International Solution (SALIS) programmes.*



Delegates at the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe conference taking place virtually on 2nd and 3rd March 2021, will hear more about the important role of the NSPA and how they provide acquisition and logistics support to NATO, its Allies, partners, and other international organisations.



Free Access for Military and Government personnel and the price is £499 for Commercial Organisations. Register at http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/pr5.



With this in mind, SMi Group are delighted to welcome Mr Orhan Muratli, Director of Support to Operations, NSPA who have joined this year’s speaker line-up. Mr Orhan Muratli will be presenting on "Maintenance and Support for International Logistics Operations to Sustain Troops Abroad and Implement Allied Defence Programmes," covering:



- The role of the NSPA in providing logistical support services to strengthen the readiness of the Alliance’s forces and the optimise NATO's defence and deterrence posture

- Providing an update on capability developments within strategic transport

- Evaluating future infrastructure and procurement strategies



Featuring over 20 briefings, high ranking military and industry experts from the CEE region and beyond, will cover fundamental topics across two-days including: regional updates, heavy lift (rail & air), fuel logistics, supply chain management solutions, international operations and solutions, 3rd party logistics, future trends, MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) and much more.



The brochure is available to download at http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/pr5.



Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe

2nd-3rd March 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Gold Sponsor: Continest

Sponsors: Crowley Government Services, CTG Logistics and GOFA



For sponsorship enquiries contact Justin Predescu on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6130 E: jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk



For any delegate enquiries contact James Hitchen on T: +44 (0) 207 827 6054 E: jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



*Source: nato.int



About SMi Group:

Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.defence-logisticscee.com/pr5



