

Company Overview Contact Info & Offices Press Releases National Corporate Housing Press Release

Receive press releases from National Corporate Housing: By Email RSS Feeds: Talent Mobility Technologies, LLC Acquires Domicile, Inc.

Greenwood Village, CO, February 02, 2021 --(



As an initial engagement, TMT has partnered with National Corporate Housing to develop innovative guest experiences that integrate technology and customer service, which will enable its corporate housing guests to manage every aspect of their stay, with state of the art features new to the industry.



"National Corporate Housing is the leader in the corporate housing industry. To maintain that status, we must meet and exceed our customers' evolving technology expectations," Atchison said. "The mobile app will be an important first step, but we know that technology requirements in corporate housing and our other talent mobility service lines change continually, and we want to be ahead of that curve."



"I am particularly excited that TMT will be led by two visionary veterans of the corporate housing and technology industries," said Atchison. Saario, the new company's Chief Operating Officer, joins TMT from Seattle-based corporate housing company Domicile and was previously an executive at both Amazon and Coinstar. Tam, TMT's Chief Technology Officer, also joins from Domicile and previously led Expedia's corporate division and Egencia's product management, strategy, and technology direction worldwide. "We see a real opportunity to transform the corporate housing industry through technology, starting with the mobile app," said Saario. "National, with its operational excellence, global presence, and deep customer base, is the ideal partner to realize that vision."



About National Corporate Housing

Founded in 1999, National Corporate Housing is a global multi-brand corporate housing company that provides fully furnished, temporary housing throughout the United States, Canada, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. National's unique business model offers a Single Source Solution® for temporary living, including furnished apartments, international serviced apartments, rental assistance, destination services, corporate travel, insurance housing, and talent solutions. For more information on National Corporate Housing, please visit NationalCorporateHousing.com.



About Talent Mobility Technologies, LLC

Founded in 2021, Talent Mobility Technologies is a software development company focused on the talent mobility industry, which includes services that facilitate the global deployment of corporate employees and contractors as well as recruiting and staffing.



Contact Information:

media@NationalCorporateHousing.com Greenwood Village, CO, February 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Thomas G. Atchison, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of National Corporate Housing, has joined with two veterans of the corporate housing and technology industries, Simon Tam and Ross Saario, to launch a technology company. Talent Mobility Technologies, LLC (TMT) will develop software for the talent mobility industry. The talent mobility industry includes services that facilitate the global deployment of corporate employees and contractors as well as recruiting and staffing.As an initial engagement, TMT has partnered with National Corporate Housing to develop innovative guest experiences that integrate technology and customer service, which will enable its corporate housing guests to manage every aspect of their stay, with state of the art features new to the industry."National Corporate Housing is the leader in the corporate housing industry. To maintain that status, we must meet and exceed our customers' evolving technology expectations," Atchison said. "The mobile app will be an important first step, but we know that technology requirements in corporate housing and our other talent mobility service lines change continually, and we want to be ahead of that curve.""I am particularly excited that TMT will be led by two visionary veterans of the corporate housing and technology industries," said Atchison. Saario, the new company's Chief Operating Officer, joins TMT from Seattle-based corporate housing company Domicile and was previously an executive at both Amazon and Coinstar. Tam, TMT's Chief Technology Officer, also joins from Domicile and previously led Expedia's corporate division and Egencia's product management, strategy, and technology direction worldwide. "We see a real opportunity to transform the corporate housing industry through technology, starting with the mobile app," said Saario. "National, with its operational excellence, global presence, and deep customer base, is the ideal partner to realize that vision."About National Corporate HousingFounded in 1999, National Corporate Housing is a global multi-brand corporate housing company that provides fully furnished, temporary housing throughout the United States, Canada, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. National's unique business model offers a Single Source Solution® for temporary living, including furnished apartments, international serviced apartments, rental assistance, destination services, corporate travel, insurance housing, and talent solutions. For more information on National Corporate Housing, please visit NationalCorporateHousing.com.About Talent Mobility Technologies, LLCFounded in 2021, Talent Mobility Technologies is a software development company focused on the talent mobility industry, which includes services that facilitate the global deployment of corporate employees and contractors as well as recruiting and staffing.Contact Information:media@NationalCorporateHousing.com Contact Information National Corporate Housing

Janet Christopher

(303) 863-7002



www.NationalCorporateHousing.com



Click here to view the company profile of National Corporate Housing

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from National Corporate Housing