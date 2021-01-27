Henderson Franklin Elects Kyle Dudek Stockholder



Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Dudek or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com. Fort Myers, FL, January 27, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that litigation attorney Kyle Dudek has been elected a stockholder. He joined the firm in October 2016 and is a member of the Tort & Insurance Litigation department. Dudek also serves on the firm’s Marketing Committee. “I am excited at the opportunity to spend my career with such a great group of attorneys and colleagues. I look forward to continue to serve clients throughout Southwest Florida with such a talented group,” shares Dudek.Robert Shearman, a member of the firm’s Executive Committee and chair of the Tort & Insurance Litigation department shares, “Kyle has an extraordinary ability to analyze complex and often conflicting materials, identify the key factual items and dispositive legal principles, and pull them together in an insightful and easy to understand manner. He brings enthusiasm and honest effort to his personal and professional efforts, making him a great partner and an uncommonly effective attorney. He is truly a rising star with a bright future ahead of him.”“Kyle has a great understanding of the law and looks at cases from a different perspective. He provides assistance and guidance to our clients on what to expect and how to move their causes forward. Kyle’s skill as a lawyer in unparalleled when it comes to writing motions and briefs and offers suggestions to young lawyers on ways to improve their work product. By devoting countless hours mentoring and developing the firm’s young lawyers, he is helping shape the future of our firm,” shares Dudek’s mentor, stockholder William (“Bill”) Boltrek.A large part of Dudek’s practice is dedicated to serving as counsel for state and municipal entities involved in civil rights litigation. He defends government actors against claims for false arrest, malicious prosecution, excessive force, and retaliation under the First Amendment. In the private sector, Dudek defends individuals and entities in cases involving employment law matters, premises liability, professional malpractice, subrogation rights, automobile liability, and wrongful death. He also is a frequent blogger on these topics on the Southwest Florida Business and IP Blog. Dudek is a member of the Florida, Virginia, and New York Bars.Throughout his career, he has been recognized for his professional achievements and was named a “Rising Star" by Florida Super Lawyers magazine in 2018-2020. He also serves as an adjunct professor at Ave Maria School of Law, where he teaches a class focusing on civil rights litigation.Dudek received his J.D. from George Mason University School of Law (magna cum laude) and his B.S. from Cornell University (magna cum laude). He may be reached at kyle.dudek@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1237.Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Dudek or Henderson Franklin, please visit https://www.henlaw.com. Contact Information Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A.

