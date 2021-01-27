Multimedia Care Health Checkpoint Introduces On-Demand Customization Capabilities

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Multimedia Care Press Release

International technology company Multimedia Care introduces on-demand digital customization processes to enhance Health Checkpoint user experience.

The Health Checkpoint introduces full-service capabilities that screen for individual wellness markers and allow patrons to engage digitally, simultaneously automating the process while providing a full customer experience with minimal interaction.



“Wellness validation has become a key component of the new normal,” said Multimedia Care CEO Federico Bausone. “Our team of designers aim to remain one step ahead of the curve, frequently modifying our products to deliver the best customer experience, while keeping up with the digital landscape and understanding that no two businesses are the same. Expanding our menu to support easily accessible digital customizations allows us to create safer and more secure environments at an efficient rate – something that is so essential in the current landscape, and will continue to be in the months and years moving forward.”



Each Multimedia Care Health Checkpoint can now be easily customized and ordered online at www.healthcheckpoint.com/home, spotlighting five core competencies:



1. Base: Choose between two unique models – the Monolite or the Slim Tech.



2. Branding Customization: Full menu of distinctive colors and logos.



3. Wellness Markers: Select between a standard thermometer to scan body temperature, privately alerting the individual if temperature is at or above 99.5 degrees Fahrenheit, or a high-tech thermographic camera to scan body temperature and face mask usage.



4. Monitor: Enhance each Health Checkpoint with optional Samsung digital signage, enriching communication in a compact, high-definition display to support seamless content playback.



5. QR Generator: Easily generate a QR code for patrons to scan and access.



The new digital capabilities allow each Health Checkpoint to function as an information center, delivering contactless communication that can be easily deployed at a building entrance or interior station.



Pricing per Health Checkpoint starts at $2,495, with additional functions available upon request. Once an order has been placed, customers can expect delivery within two weeks across the continental United States. To design a customizable Health Checkpoint, please visit: www.healthcheckpoint.com.



About Multimedia Care

