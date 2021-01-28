Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Aurachain AG Press Release

Receive press releases from Aurachain AG: By Email RSS Feeds: Low-Code Platform Aurachain and Leading Point Form Partnership to Drive Accelerated Business Transformation in Financial Markets

London, United Kingdom, January 28, 2021 --(



The new collaboration will drive further accelerated automation initiatives and unlock doors to entirely new transformation possibilities for organizations within the financial sector. The partnership will combine the power of Aurachain’s low-code platform, which has distributed ledger technology (DLT) capabilities built-in, with the strong business transformation and project management expertise of Leading Point that specializes in delivering accelerated business deliverables.



“We are thrilled to announce that we are partnering with Aurachain. Together, we can provide a unique mix of outstanding implementation services and innovative software,” said Dishang Patel, Founding Partner at Leading Point. “Aurachain was the standout choice for us, not only because of their rapid process in the application space; but because of their world-class management team, as we believe a business's success comes from the passion of its people. Our strong belief is that the combination of low-code and DLT enablement can transform Tokenization in multiple markets and sectors. We look forward to working together to help businesses improve accuracy whilst speeding up processes.”



“We are genuinely excited by our new partnership with Leading Point. The organization brings a top-flight management team, a reputation for quality and professionalism, and will heighten the value of Aurachain-built applications through its extensive knowledge of operations in the financial services sector,” said Jonathan Wiener, CRO at Aurachain. “More so, our two organizations maintain a shared vision that business transformation should be not only rapid, but meaningful: in essence opening the door to entirely new modes of operation within financial markets.”



The Aurachain low-code platform will enable Leading Point customers to accelerate digital initiatives by delivering new digital process applications up to 80% faster than traditional development methods, with participation from Leading Point SMEs and delivery experts to ensure all target client architectures meet specific business requirements. Furthermore, the platform’s ability to build and deploy applications on Distributed Ledger Technology, will empower Leading Point customers to explore the potential of tokenization within their respective markets for increased liquidity of existing assets and entirely new revenue streams that can be unlocked.



About Leading Point

Leading Point is a digital transformation company, dedicated to helping business work better. We’re transformation specialists who are fluent in people, data and innovation. Our software products and bespoke consultancy services give you greater control and more peace of mind at every stage of your development. Helping you seamlessly progress from where you are today to where you need to be tomorrow, all with accelerated business deliverables at the forefront of our approach.



About Aurachain

Aurachain is the leading low-code rapid application development platform for global businesses to build both digital process and blockchain applications. It was designed to help clients bridge the present to the future by empowering businesses to create their own digital process applications, while simultaneously futureproofing the arrival of business ecosystems based on blockchain technology and collaborative trust. London, United Kingdom, January 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Aurachain, provider of the leading low-code application development platform for automation of both digital process and blockchain applications, today announced a value-added partnership with the highly regarded UK digital transformation company, Leading Point. The agreement will see Aurachain’s low-code platform combine with Leading Point’s pedigree as an operational change agent in the financial services sector, to introduce a brand-new set of strategic business transformation offerings to client organizations.The new collaboration will drive further accelerated automation initiatives and unlock doors to entirely new transformation possibilities for organizations within the financial sector. The partnership will combine the power of Aurachain’s low-code platform, which has distributed ledger technology (DLT) capabilities built-in, with the strong business transformation and project management expertise of Leading Point that specializes in delivering accelerated business deliverables.“We are thrilled to announce that we are partnering with Aurachain. Together, we can provide a unique mix of outstanding implementation services and innovative software,” said Dishang Patel, Founding Partner at Leading Point. “Aurachain was the standout choice for us, not only because of their rapid process in the application space; but because of their world-class management team, as we believe a business's success comes from the passion of its people. Our strong belief is that the combination of low-code and DLT enablement can transform Tokenization in multiple markets and sectors. We look forward to working together to help businesses improve accuracy whilst speeding up processes.”“We are genuinely excited by our new partnership with Leading Point. The organization brings a top-flight management team, a reputation for quality and professionalism, and will heighten the value of Aurachain-built applications through its extensive knowledge of operations in the financial services sector,” said Jonathan Wiener, CRO at Aurachain. “More so, our two organizations maintain a shared vision that business transformation should be not only rapid, but meaningful: in essence opening the door to entirely new modes of operation within financial markets.”The Aurachain low-code platform will enable Leading Point customers to accelerate digital initiatives by delivering new digital process applications up to 80% faster than traditional development methods, with participation from Leading Point SMEs and delivery experts to ensure all target client architectures meet specific business requirements. Furthermore, the platform’s ability to build and deploy applications on Distributed Ledger Technology, will empower Leading Point customers to explore the potential of tokenization within their respective markets for increased liquidity of existing assets and entirely new revenue streams that can be unlocked.About Leading PointLeading Point is a digital transformation company, dedicated to helping business work better. We’re transformation specialists who are fluent in people, data and innovation. Our software products and bespoke consultancy services give you greater control and more peace of mind at every stage of your development. Helping you seamlessly progress from where you are today to where you need to be tomorrow, all with accelerated business deliverables at the forefront of our approach.About AurachainAurachain is the leading low-code rapid application development platform for global businesses to build both digital process and blockchain applications. It was designed to help clients bridge the present to the future by empowering businesses to create their own digital process applications, while simultaneously futureproofing the arrival of business ecosystems based on blockchain technology and collaborative trust. Contact Information Aurachain

Mihaela Lupu

+41 (0)41 662 26 88



www.aurachain.ch



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Aurachain AG Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend