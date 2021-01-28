RAMPF – Reducing Production Cost & Lowering Component Weight

Press Releases RAMPF Press Release

Composites experts utilize full potential of new eight-head Tailored Fiber Placement machine for the design of complex parts.

Burlington, Canada, January 28, 2021 --(



This is achieved through TFP’s unparalleled freedom to selectively place and orient the carbon fiber and fiberglass filaments where strength or weight optimization is required. The structural performance of the composite is maximized while also providing for greatest possible weight savings, reduced carbon fiber usage, and lower cost.



From stainless steel to carbon fiber

In a recent TFP success story, RAMPF Composite Solutions transformed a stainless steel part used in commercial aircraft to a part made almost entirely of carbon fiber, resulting in the part weighing four and a half times less without an increase in costs. In fact, the customer was able to realize additional operational cost savings because of the significant weight reduction.



Furthermore, only five layup preforms were produced compared to the 75 that would have been required using traditional carbon composite design approaches.



Benjamin Schicker

+49.7123.9342-0



www.rampf-group.com



