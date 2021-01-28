Press Releases EXM Insight Limited Press Release

Receive press releases from EXM Insight Limited: By Email RSS Feeds: EXM Insight Welcomes Stuart Keeler as Chief Growth Officer

EXM Insight Ltd. today announced that it has appointed Stuart Keeler as its Chief Growth Officer.

Farnborough, United Kingdom, January 28, 2021 --(



For many firms, the increased focus on ESG, complications introduced by the pandemic and the requirement to demonstrate repeatable returns to investors is an opportunity to reset how they digitise their approach.



In his role as Chief Growth Officer, Stuart will work with the management team to continue expanding the EXM client base across Europe and North America.



Stuart commented, “I am really excited to be joining EXM at a time when many PE firms are looking at how they optimise the performance of their own firms as well as their portfolio. At EXM we are focused on helping clients deliver sustainable returns with purpose, working from a high-level portfolio perspective down to specific company initiatives that help drive value.”



Juan Manrique, CEO, EXM Insight commented, “We are delighted that Stuart has joined us at such a pivotal time for the private equity industry. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience with both GPs and LPs and his decision to join the EXM team provides further endorsement of the disruptive nature of the value proposition that EXM is introducing to the market.”



About EXM Insight Ltd.



Headquartered in the UK, EXM is the next-generation solution for private equity portfolio monitoring and value creation. It enables all portfolio companies to digitalise their value creation plans and monitor the progress against financial and operational KPIs, providing them with a digital strategy solution to maximise returns.



For more information, visit www.exm.cloud or follow @exmcloud.



Media Contact:

Sacha Holmes, EXM Insight Ltd.

+44 203 884 8890

Sacha.holmes@exm.cloud



www.exm.cloud Farnborough, United Kingdom, January 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Stuart has spent the last 20 years working in Private Equity with a focus on delivering solutions that disrupt the status quo and deliver demonstrable benefits to both the GP and LP communities. He worked with eFront to build out the UK and International business between 2002 and 2014 and helped create AltExchange as an industry group for both LPs and GPs.For many firms, the increased focus on ESG, complications introduced by the pandemic and the requirement to demonstrate repeatable returns to investors is an opportunity to reset how they digitise their approach.In his role as Chief Growth Officer, Stuart will work with the management team to continue expanding the EXM client base across Europe and North America.Stuart commented, “I am really excited to be joining EXM at a time when many PE firms are looking at how they optimise the performance of their own firms as well as their portfolio. At EXM we are focused on helping clients deliver sustainable returns with purpose, working from a high-level portfolio perspective down to specific company initiatives that help drive value.”Juan Manrique, CEO, EXM Insight commented, “We are delighted that Stuart has joined us at such a pivotal time for the private equity industry. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience with both GPs and LPs and his decision to join the EXM team provides further endorsement of the disruptive nature of the value proposition that EXM is introducing to the market.”About EXM Insight Ltd.Headquartered in the UK, EXM is the next-generation solution for private equity portfolio monitoring and value creation. It enables all portfolio companies to digitalise their value creation plans and monitor the progress against financial and operational KPIs, providing them with a digital strategy solution to maximise returns.For more information, visit www.exm.cloud or follow @exmcloud.Media Contact:Sacha Holmes, EXM Insight Ltd.+44 203 884 8890Sacha.holmes@exm.cloudwww.exm.cloud Contact Information EXM Insight Limited

Sacha Holmes

02038848890



https://www.exm.cloud



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from EXM Insight Limited