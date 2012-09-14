PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Introduces Zero Contact Queue Management

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Press Release

Wait your turn safely

Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, January 28, 2021 --(



This way, the “Zero Contact” system was developed by PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS so that customers can withdraw their tickets without the need for physical contact, whether by Scan, QR Code, SMS or Voice.



With the “QR Code: Single Service,” you only need a cell phone where, through a QR Code, you can take a ticket and wait for your turn safely. With the “QR Code: Multiple Services,” it is possible to take a ticket through a QR Code, having each service a code assigned, allowing the customer to take the ticket of the desired service without personal contact.



Through the “QR Code: Vehicles,” you do not need to leave your vehicle while waiting for your turn. With this solution, you only need a cell phone to read a QR Code that will give you access to a website where you can take your ticket.



If you prefer, you can take the tickets by SMS or WhatsApp. You will only have to send a message to the number that is indicated in order to get a virtual ticket.



Then you will receive another SMS with your ticket number, just having to wait for your turn. This system can be integrated with WhatsApp. Also with the Web Queue system, customers can get their ticket online through a website, chatbot or even through WhatsApp.



If you choose the sensor system, you don't even need to touch the ticket dispenser kiosk. By approaching the finger to the desired service, the ticket will be automatically dispensed. To take a ticket by Voice, just indicate through the voice the service you want. For example, if you say "Service A," the kiosk will recognize the voice command and automatically release a ticket for the service requested in the dispenser.



The same works with the system by gestures. Customers can take the ticket at the kiosk through a gesture recognition system to choose and confirm the desired service.



With the PORTIER system, the customer is personally received by an employee or manager of the store (PORTIER), being added to the queue through a tablet. The customer can be added by name, mobile number, car registration number and, when called, this same information will appear on the display.



Facing the complex and changing times we are experiencing, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS has been trying to adjust to the new needs and help its partners and customers in the best possible way, namely through contactless queue management.



The future is happening.



Take a look at https://contactozero.pt/en/.



Miguel Soares

+351 304 501 710



oemkiosks.com/



