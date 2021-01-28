GeoComm Maps: Visualizing Public Safety Location Intelligence®

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases GeoComm Press Release

St. Cloud, MN, January 28, 2021 --(



GeoComm Maps, built in AWS GovCloud and utilizing the latest Esri technology is ideal for Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs) and Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs). The solution is part of a call handling and CAD vendor agnostic, end-to-end GIS solution, based on industry standards for 9-1-1 call handling and CAD interfacing.



GeoComm Maps meets ECC and EOC needs by:



- Delivering a reliable, secure, flexible cloud-based solution with minimal set up regardless of number of users



- Providing a simplified map data update process allowing for daily updates of local authoritative data



- Eliminating the need to install GIS data, software, and configurations on individual workstations



- Designing a simple and intuitive user interface to reduce learning curve



- Creating a public safety common operating picture, increasing situational awareness by integrating with call handling equipment and CAD systems



- Promoting interagency collaboration with CAD-to-CAD interoperability



- Unlocking the live-saving potential of more accurate device-based hybrid location (DBHL) data from mobile phones through display of indoor maps



“GeoComm Maps truly is next-generation mapping for public safety agencies. GeoComm Maps gives agencies the flexibility to use anywhere with any application, a need that has been emphasized during the COVID pandemic. Launching this as part of our Public Safety Location Intelligence platform regardless of agency size or applications, we can deliver the right location data, to the right person, at the right time.” - Erik Loberg, Vice President of Public Safety GIS Applications



GeoComm’s industry-leading mapping applications have been used by thousands of public safety personnel every day for over a quarter century, serving millions of people nationwide. Enhance your public safety decision-making and response support with GeoComm Maps. Every second counts.



Visit www.geo-comm.com/geocommmaps/ to schedule a demo and see it in action.



Contact Information GeoComm

Amanda Romaine

320-240-0040

www.geo-comm.com

Amanda Romaine

320-240-0040



www.geo-comm.com



