Top Agent Magazine Cover Story Goes to Somer Padilla with The Somerlyn Group

For more information about Somer Padilla, please call 281-257-8029, email somer.padilla@thesomerlyngroup.com at http://www.TheSomerlynGroup.com, or visit www.SomerPadilla.com Spring, TX, January 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Somer Padilla, a greater Houston area real estate agent and founder of The Somerlyn Group, was featured in the Texas edition of Top Agent Magazine in January 2021.Along with exceptional client service, Somer Padilla sets the bar for delivering incredible marketing and stunning online listing presentations with her in-house branding and media department. Somer prides herself on her comprehensive real estate knowledge and extreme responsiveness and dedication. Somer is also the host and creator of “That’s My Houston,” a popular web series that highlights everything fabulous in Houston, including local businesses, charities and activities all around the area.Top Agent Magazine is the premier real estate magazine featuring the foremost real estate agents, mortgage professionals, and affiliates in the USA, Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Top Agent Magazine features the top producing and most accomplished professionals in the real estate industry, offering an in-depth look at their careers and providing a blueprint for their success.To be considered for a feature in Top Agent Magazine all professionals must go through a nomination and interview process. All Candidates are then evaluated based upon production, professionalism, as well as industry and community involvement. It is considered a privilege to be nominated as it speaks to a certain success level all real estate agents strive for. Top Agent has set itself apart as a trusted source of real estate information and inspiration. Somer Padilla is a stellar example of the kind of prominent leaders of real estate we are proud to feature her as the cover agent in Top Agent Magazine. Click the following link to read the full story of her Top Agent feature: https://topagentmagazine.com/top-real-estate-agents-in-texas/?fbclid=IwAR2AHbJGiSamWA9HldYUPt5Bss44bGf0KEeNTFjYCsK56R4WOvVmK_s_J2Y "I am extremely honored to be chosen as the featured cover agent in Top Agent Magazine. My clients are everything to me. For them to be confident they made the right decision in me, their investment, and their future here in Houston is of the utmost importance."For more information about Somer Padilla, please call 281-257-8029, email somer.padilla@thesomerlyngroup.com at http://www.TheSomerlynGroup.com, or visit www.SomerPadilla.com Contact Information The Somerlyn Group

Somer Padilla

281-257-8029



www.thesomerlyngroup.com



