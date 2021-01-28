Press Releases RE/MAX Alliance Group Press Release

Receive press releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Jordan Chancey Earns Advanced Realtor Designation

Jordan Chancey of RE/MAX Alliance Group Named Seller Representative Specialist (SRS).

Bradenton, FL, January 28, 2021 --(



The SRS designation recognizes real estate professionals who meet specific educational and practical experience criteria demonstrating the knowledge and skills essential for seller representation and complex negotiation. It is the premier credential in seller representation, designed to elevate professional standards and enhance personal performance.



Chancey joined RE/MAX Alliance Group in 2017 as a Broker-Associate in the Bradenton office and quickly earned the Rising Star Award. As a sixth generation Florida Gulf Coast resident and 15-year real estate professional, he brings extensive market knowledge and real estate expertise, specializing in residential, commercial, land and property management.



He was recently named a “Realtor to Watch Under 40” by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM) and its Young Professional Network (YPN).



Chancey’s commitment to professionalism is reflected in his numerous past designations, including Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Certified Distressed Property Expert® (CDPE), Accredited Commercial Professional (ACP), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and Certified Professional Property Manager (CPPM).



He is president of the Palmetto Historical Commission, and supports All Children’s Hospital, American Heart Association and Downtown Ministries Bradenton. The RE/MAX Alliance Group Bradenton office is located at 3007 Manatee Avenue West. Chancey can be reached at (941) 545-8816.



RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Bradenton, FL, January 28, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Jordan Chancey, a Broker-Associate with RE/MAX Alliance Group, has earned the Seller Representative Specialist (SRS) designation from the Real Estate Business Institute (REBI).The SRS designation recognizes real estate professionals who meet specific educational and practical experience criteria demonstrating the knowledge and skills essential for seller representation and complex negotiation. It is the premier credential in seller representation, designed to elevate professional standards and enhance personal performance.Chancey joined RE/MAX Alliance Group in 2017 as a Broker-Associate in the Bradenton office and quickly earned the Rising Star Award. As a sixth generation Florida Gulf Coast resident and 15-year real estate professional, he brings extensive market knowledge and real estate expertise, specializing in residential, commercial, land and property management.He was recently named a “Realtor to Watch Under 40” by the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee (RASM) and its Young Professional Network (YPN).Chancey’s commitment to professionalism is reflected in his numerous past designations, including Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), Certified Distressed Property Expert® (CDPE), Accredited Commercial Professional (ACP), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES) and Certified Professional Property Manager (CPPM).He is president of the Palmetto Historical Commission, and supports All Children’s Hospital, American Heart Association and Downtown Ministries Bradenton. The RE/MAX Alliance Group Bradenton office is located at 3007 Manatee Avenue West. Chancey can be reached at (941) 545-8816.RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #9 RE/MAX franchise nationally. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com. Contact Information RE/MAX Alliance Group

Sheila Brannan Longo

(941) 355-3006



www.alliancegroupfl.com

Media Contact:

Thomas & Brannan Communications

www.thomasbrannan.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from RE/MAX Alliance Group