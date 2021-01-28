ResultsResourcing, a Leading Freelance Platform That Comes with a Recruiter, Signed a Global Partnership Agreement with Val.Expert, a Division of Imprimis Group

Press Releases ResultsResourcing Press Release

Val.Expert is a unit of the Imprimis Group of staffing/HR companies, formed to disrupt contract staffing models by leveraging technology. The Imprimis team brings together over four decades of talent matching, as well as clients who want freelance talent to supplement full-time resources. The partnership leverages



“We partnered with ResultsResourcing because we believe the future of staffing and recruiting is blending the traditional human expertise with an integrated technology platform,” said Valerie Freeman, CEO of Imprimis Group. "ResultsResourcing has the A-to-Z platform to do this. Our co-branded solution offers Val.Expert clients human recruiters to guide them through freelance hiring together with the database, algorithms and artificial intelligence capabilities of ResultsResourcing’s proprietary and customizable platform. This is an ideal and cost-effective contract hiring solution not only for larger enterprises, but also for small and mid-sized firms, who benefit most from outsourced HR services."



Val.Expert understands the evolving talent landscape and the new world of work, and leverages its depth of knowledge across the freelance marketplace to match companies who need freelancers with freelancers looking to bring their skills to a virtual marketplace. Freelance talent gives companies the ability to scale more efficiently, and more cost effectively.



Elizabeth Eiss, CEO of ResultsResourcing says, “The partnership with Val.Expert allows us to leverage our freelance curation platform across multiple industries and reach more small and mid-sized firms that seek to scale with vetted, contract talent – but want to outsource the recruiting and hiring work to trusted staffing experts. We searched for a world class partner in freelance staffing and are confident that the partnership with Val.Expert will create a powerful resource for companies who need freelance talent, and with the virtual freelancers who want to bring their skills to the virtual marketplace.”



About Results Resourcing: ResultsResourcing is the freelance platform that comes with your own recruiter. The company merges tried and true traditional staffing approaches with everything great about online job board platforms to find your ideal virtual freelancer. Best of all, with their Recruiter Package, success is guaranteed!



Micaela Gibson

855-355-7653



resultsresourcing.com

Chloé Callender (CCallender@Imprimis.com)



