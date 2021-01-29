Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Spa Pool Marketing Success Press Release

David Carleton, Hot Tub Industry Marketing Consultant Publishes "The Book on Internet Marketing for Pool and Spa Dealers"

David Carleton, owner of SpaPoolMarketingSuccess.com and a Hot Tub Dealer Marketing Consultant Publishes Timely Book on Internet Marketing for Hot Tub Dealers, Pool Builders and Sauna Retailers.

Encinitas, CA, January 29, 2021 --(



“This book contains proven and easy to understand and implement strategies to help dealers drive more traffic, generate more leads, and increase sales," said Carleton.



"In times like these, many business owners will slow down or even eliminate some or all their marketing efforts. This creates an opportunity for smart dealers to capture their customers if they already have strategies and systems in place to do so,” commented Carleton. Now is the time to take advantage of this opportunity to close those prospects that are ready, willing, and able to buy and make sure that they buy from you, not your competition.



Dealers don't necessarily need more marketing money to increase sales. Instead, it's their ability to use the marketing money and resources they already have more effectively. What it really comes down to is having sales generating strategies and systems in place that they can use to get a predictable and constant stream of sales regardless of what is going on around the block or around the world.



“It’s unfortunate, but there is so much misinformation and misconceptions about what dealers should be doing to grow their business and build their market share. The book details the 9 steps to Internet marketing success – a detailed roadmap to help dealers out market, out-sell and out-perform their competitors,” said Carleton.



Hot tub dealers, swimming pool builders and sauna retailers wanting to learn more about this new book are encouraged to visit the company website SpaPoolMarketingSuccess.com or review the contents of the book on Amazon.



About David Carleton and Spa Pool Marketing Success

David Carleton is a Pool and Spa Dealer Internet Marketing Consultant who specializes in showing spa dealers, pool builders and sauna retailers how to spend less and get more from their marketing and advertising using low cost strategies in local business marketing, lead generation and conversion, Internet marketing and social media.



Dave was Vice President of Dimension One Spas for 6 years where he developed sales; marketing and training programs that helped hundreds of dealers in 30 countries around the world generate leads, increase sales, and enhance their overall marketing effectiveness.



In addition, Dave has been a keynote speaker for many industry, Chamber and trade groups across the United States and has written several books including The Ultimate Lead Generation System and The Essential Referral Marketing System.



The book is currently being sold on Amazon. To pick up a copy go to: SpaPoolMarketingSuccess.com



David Carleton

1150 Garden View Road, #235707

Encinitas, CA 92023

SpaPoolMarketingSuccess.com

David Carleton

858-442-3131



https://SpaPoolMarketingSuccess.com



