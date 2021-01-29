Future Soldier Technology 2021 to Discuss How Night Combat Capabilities and Lethality Can Be Optimised For the Dismounted Soldier

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Group reports: The virtual Future Soldier Technology conference, taking place on 9th – 10th March 2021, will feature 3 briefings on lethality, optics and night vision.

Among many other topics, the conference will discuss how night combat capabilities and lethality can be optimised for the dismounted soldier, and will feature 3 presentations which explore lethality, optics and night vision:



1) Transforming Norwegian Weapon System Lethality with Dismounted Soldier Night Vision Technologies

Lieutenant Colonel Rune Nesland-Steinor, Project Manager, Weapons Optics and Electronic Warfare Land Systems Division, Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency Land Systems



2) Dismounted Soldier System Finland

Major Jari Tiilikka, Program Manager, Dismounted Soldier System, Finnish Defence Forces



3) Modernising Infantry to Increase Soldier Lethality

Mr Christopher Woodburn, Deputy Branch Head, Maneuver Branch, Ground Combat Element Division - Fires and Maneuver, US Marine Corps



Interested parties can register for the event at http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom5.



Ahead of Future Soldier Technology 2021, SMi Group caught up with conference speaker Major Jari Tiilikka, Program Manager, Dismounted Soldier System, Finnish Defence Forces, to find out more about how his work correlates to soldier modernisation, what he’s currently working on, and why he thinks it’s important to keep the soldier technology community connected.



Here is a snapshot of what was discussed:



Q: How does your role correlate to soldier modernisation and what are your responsibilities as Programme Manager for the Dismounted Soldier in the Finnish Armed Forces?



A: “I am the person tasked to plan and execute the soldier modernization in Finnish Defence Forces. The work is guided by Infantry Inspector (Colonel, Finnish Army) and with the cooperation of FDF Headquarters, Navy and Air Force. These organisations have a permanent liaison in our DSS project organization.”



Q: What are you currently working on in the field of dismounted soldier modernisation?



A: “Current focus is on night combat capability, infantry UAS, new semi-auto sniper/designated marksman rifle, skiing equipment and protective equipment for armor crews.”



Q: Do you have any major priorities going forward?



A: “Future planning is done in the areas of (2025 ->) infantry squad integral support weapon, soldier power & data, further development of night combat capability (TIR/SWIR/fusion devices for infantry use).”



Interested parties can read the full interview from SMi Group’s website: http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom5.



Future Soldier Technology 2021

9th – 10th March 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsored by: Glenair, blackned GmbH, Bren-Tronics, Domo Tactical Communications, HIPPO Multipower, Thales and TrellisWare



For sponsorship enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom5



