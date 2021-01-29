PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
SMi Group

Press Release

Future Soldier Technology 2021 to Discuss How Night Combat Capabilities and Lethality Can Be Optimised For the Dismounted Soldier


SMi Group reports: The virtual Future Soldier Technology conference, taking place on 9th – 10th March 2021, will feature 3 briefings on lethality, optics and night vision.

London, United Kingdom, January 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As the only conference exclusively focused on dismounted soldier technology, Future Soldier Technology 2021 will be an essential event for all those in the field, gathering operational users, capability development directors and industry professionals from across the globe to discuss soldier modernisation programmes, current requirements, new technologies and more. It will be taking place on 9th – 10th March 2021 as a virtual conference.

Among many other topics, the conference will discuss how night combat capabilities and lethality can be optimised for the dismounted soldier, and will feature 3 presentations which explore lethality, optics and night vision:

1) Transforming Norwegian Weapon System Lethality with Dismounted Soldier Night Vision Technologies
Lieutenant Colonel Rune Nesland-Steinor, Project Manager, Weapons Optics and Electronic Warfare Land Systems Division, Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency Land Systems

2) Dismounted Soldier System Finland
Major Jari Tiilikka, Program Manager, Dismounted Soldier System, Finnish Defence Forces

3) Modernising Infantry to Increase Soldier Lethality
Mr Christopher Woodburn, Deputy Branch Head, Maneuver Branch, Ground Combat Element Division - Fires and Maneuver, US Marine Corps

Interested parties can register for the event at http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom5.

Ahead of Future Soldier Technology 2021, SMi Group caught up with conference speaker Major Jari Tiilikka, Program Manager, Dismounted Soldier System, Finnish Defence Forces, to find out more about how his work correlates to soldier modernisation, what he’s currently working on, and why he thinks it’s important to keep the soldier technology community connected.

Here is a snapshot of what was discussed:

Q: How does your role correlate to soldier modernisation and what are your responsibilities as Programme Manager for the Dismounted Soldier in the Finnish Armed Forces?

A: “I am the person tasked to plan and execute the soldier modernization in Finnish Defence Forces. The work is guided by Infantry Inspector (Colonel, Finnish Army) and with the cooperation of FDF Headquarters, Navy and Air Force. These organisations have a permanent liaison in our DSS project organization.”

Q: What are you currently working on in the field of dismounted soldier modernisation?

A: “Current focus is on night combat capability, infantry UAS, new semi-auto sniper/designated marksman rifle, skiing equipment and protective equipment for armor crews.”

Q: Do you have any major priorities going forward?

A: “Future planning is done in the areas of (2025 ->) infantry squad integral support weapon, soldier power & data, further development of night combat capability (TIR/SWIR/fusion devices for infantry use).”

Interested parties can read the full interview from SMi Group’s website: http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom5.

Future Soldier Technology 2021
9th – 10th March 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only
Sponsored by: Glenair, blackned GmbH, Bren-Tronics, Domo Tactical Communications, HIPPO Multipower, Thales and TrellisWare

For sponsorship enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk

For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk

About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk
Contact Information
SMi Group
Lauren Pears
+44 (0) 20 7827 6020
Contact
http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom5

