ATEN Launches DisplayPort KVMs for Control of Multiple Computers from a Single Seat

Leading KVM Manufacturer Continues to Support Various Industry Needs by Providing Versatile KVM Options

Irvine, CA, January 29, 2021 --(



To meet the needs of easy expansion and flexibility, these devices can be cascaded to two levels to control up to 128 or 256 computers from a single console. Furthermore, they support multi-display function by stacking up to eight units to compare and analyze information on 8 monitors at most, which substantially streamlines the working environment. This is helpful in server room management, to control multiple parts of a manufacturing process, regulate numerous flight simulators, and to make it easy to switch computers in a control center.



“ATEN’s new 8 /16 Port 4K DisplayPort KVMs are the first of its kind, offering many ports bundled with features such as DynaSync switching, cascadable to control over 100 computers and being rack-mountable,” said Aaron Johnson, senior product manager, ATEN Technology, Inc. “Due to its expansive capabilities, it is especially suitable for control rooms, server room management industries with high definition requirements such as healthcare and automation , air flight simulation and training, IT administrators who manage company servers, or IT network and infrastructure for internal data center.”



Key features:

· Superior video quality – up to 4K DCI (4096 x 2160 @ 60Hz) and built-in 2-port USB 3.1 Gen 1 hub with SuperSpeed 5 Gbps data transfer rates

· Cascadable to two levels – controls up to 128 computers for 8 port 256 for 16 port

· Multi-Display feature – stack up to eight CS19208 units and display video from up to 8 monitors (dual display / triple display / quad display / multi-display)

· Video DynaSync™ – an exclusive ATEN technology that eliminates boot-up display problems and optimizes the resolution when switching among different sources

· EDID Expert™ – selects optimum EDID mode for smooth power-up and highest quality display

· Supports a DisplayPort or HDMI video output – allows you to choose an appropriate video output and deploy console with flexibility

· Built-in 2-port USB 3.1 Gen 1 hub with SuperSpeed 5 Gbps data transfer rates

· Computer selection via pushbuttons, hotkeys, OSD, and RS-232 commands

· Firmware upgradable



Pricing and Availability:



ATEN’s CS19208 and CS19216 will be available for purchase and shipping in January through ATEN’s distribution and reseller partners: http://www.aten.com/us/en/where-to-buy/.



CS19208 MSRP: $1488.50

CS19216 MSRP: $1784.25



For more information, product features and technical specifications, visit:

https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/rack-kvm-switches/cs19208/

https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/kvm/rack-kvm-switches/cs19216/



For more information about ATEN’s complete line of KVM solutions, visit:

https://www.aten.com/us/en/products/?category=kvm



About ATEN Technology, Inc.

ATEN Technology, Inc. is the technology leader and global manufacturer of KVM and Pro AV connectivity solutions, and the U.S. subsidiary of ATEN International Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 6277), established in 1979. A certified member of the HDBaseT Alliance, holding over 630 industry patents, ATEN offers integrated KVM, Professional Audio (Pro AV) and Intelligent Power solutions, across all industries including corporate, commercial, government, industrial, entertainment, educational and retail environments.



A technology-first company, ATEN’s advanced ability to quickly develop customized solutions in KVM, Pro AV, PDU, USB and data communication lines allows the company to build products that connect, manage and optimize electronics based on customer need. ATEN’s comprehensive portfolio of innovative, reliable products is available worldwide, with local U.S support.



For more information, visit: www.aten.com/us/en/ and follow @ATENConnect on Twitter or on LinkedIn.



Isha Kamani

732-758-1100



www.mrbpr.com



