Digital Defense, Inc. Technology Integration with LogRhythm Improves Threat Detection and Response Through Risk-Based Prioritization

Frontline Vulnerability Manager and LogRhythm’s NextGen SIEM Platform Help Enterprises and Service Providers ID and Clean Up Infections Early On

San Antonio, TX, January 29, 2021 --(



“The Digital Defense Frontline VM integration with the LogRhythm Platform will provide users with a powerful on-demand vulnerability management and threat assessment solution that adds real-time risk and threat posture, helping security teams identify vulnerable systems and prioritize response for faster detection and neutralization of cyber threats,” said Sanjay Raja, vice president of strategy and technical marketing at Digital Defense.



As security information and event management (SIEM) becomes the basis for security operations center (SOC) platforms, integrating vulnerability management and risk posture information helps security teams understand which systems are most severely impacted by threats and provide needed context for security teams to remediate systems. As a member of the LogRhythm Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) Program, Digital Defense enables clients, MSPs and MSSPs to leverage vulnerability and threat assessment data from Frontline.Cloud that is ingested and correlated by the LogRhythm Platform to assess the risk posture of systems and leverage that data to prioritize threat investigations and remediation efforts.



“The technology integration with Digital Defense allows us to offer our joint customers a more complete security solution and greater protection across the full threat lifecycle,” said James Carder, CSO and VP of Labs, LogRhythm. “It will improve both security teams’ overall threat detection and response capabilities, as well as MSPs’ and MSSPs’ delivery of effective managed detection and response programs.”



The integration supports on-premises, hybrid-cloud and multi-tenant environments to provide the following benefits:

· Frontline.Cloud feeds real-time asset information and context into the LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform, including deduplication of assets such as virtual, cloud and mobile infrastructures that are dynamic in nature.

· In a dedicated dashboard within the LogRhythm Platform, Frontline.Cloud provides customized vulnerability risk and threat posture and prioritization based on business criticality for each asset.

· The LogRhythm Platform can provide better prioritization, real-time asset context and risk posture customized for client environments with the goal of empowering security teams to accelerate attack remediation efforts.



The Frontline.Cloud and LogRhythm integration is currently in use by Avertium, a managed security and consulting provider that delivers secure, comprehensive digital solutions, including extended detection and response (XDR).



“The bedrock of Avertium’s approach to XDR is rigorous execution orchestrated through tightly integrating the core technologies a modern security operations center thrives on,” said Paul Caiazzo, SVP of security and compliance at Avertium. “The collaboration between Digital Defense and LogRhythm is a force multiplier that widens visibility, expands scale and accelerates our mission to protect Avertium’s customers worldwide.”



For more information about the Digital Defense Frontline Vulnerability Manager and LogRhythm SIEM integration, visit: https://www.digitaldefense.com/technology/frontline-vm-integration-logrhythm-siem/.



For a complete list of Digital Defense’s technology integrations, visit: https://www.digitaldefense.com/partners/technology/.



About Digital Defense:

Serving clients across numerous industries, Digital Defense’s innovative and leading-edge technology helps organizations safeguard sensitive data and ease the burdens associated with information security. Frontline.Cloud, the original Security SaaS platform, delivers unparalleled accuracy and efficiencies through multiple systems including Frontline Vulnerability Manager (Frontline VM™), Frontline Web Application Scanning (Frontline WAS™), Frontline Active Threat Sweep (Frontline ATS™) and Frontline Pen Test™, while SecurED®, the company’s security awareness training, promotes employees’ security-minded behavior. The Digital Defense Frontline suite of solutions, underpinned by patented technology and complemented with superior service and support, are highly-regarded by industry experts, as illustrated by the company’s designation as a 2021 Tag Cyber Distinguished Vendor, 2020 U.S. Department of Labor Platinum Medallion Award, a five-star review in SC Magazine and CRN 5-Star Partner Program rating.



Contact Digital Defense at 888-273-1412; visit www.digitaldefense.com, our blog, LinkedIn or follow @Digital_Defense on Twitter.



About LogRhythm:

LogRhythm’s award-winning NextGen SIEM Platform delivers comprehensive security analytics; user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA); network detection and response (NDR); and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) within a single, integrated platform for rapid detection, response, and neutralization of threats. Built by security professionals for security professionals, LogRhythm enables security professionals at leading organizations NASA, Xcel Energy and Temple University to promote visibility for their cybersecurity program and reduce risk to their organization each and every day. LogRhythm is the highest-ranked provider for customer satisfaction in G2 Research’s grid report for SIEM. To learn more, please visit logrhythm.com.



