Minnillo & Jenkins Announces Name Change to Minnillo Law Group

Minnillo Law Group is a diversified law firm with eight lawyers handling a wide variety of legal matters including personal injury, civil and criminal litigation, business transactions, labor and employment law, consumer class actions, estate administration, and bankruptcy law. Minnillo Law Group represents individuals, families, and small businesses in federal and state courts. It maintains offices in Hyde Park, Fairfield, Covington, Eastgate, and Portsmouth. Its attorneys are licensed to practice law in Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, and Florida. Cincinnati, OH, February 02, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Minnillo & Jenkins Co., LPA, a Cincinnati based law firm, announces a name change to Minnillo Law Group Co., LPA, effective January 1, 2021. The name change reflects the departure of Christian A. Jenkins who was elected to a judgeship in the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas. Paul J. Minnillo, co-founding partner, continues in his role as managing partner.The election of a partner to a judgeship position is a testament to the talented group of individuals at Minnillo Law Group. “We are immensely proud of Chris’s successful candidacy for judge,” said Minnillo. “His legacy of outstanding legal service to our clients and the community over the past thirteen years is a tradition that will continue under our new name. The new name emphasizes the connection to our founding roots and builds on our firm’s strong reputation while conveying our commitment to the integrated, group approach that our four partners and four associate attorneys take in assisting our clients.”Accompanying the name change, Minnillo Law Group introduced a new logo and web domain, MinnilloLawGroup.com. The new branding represents the strength and diversity of Minnillo Law Group while maintaining the firm’s core identity. “With change comes opportunity and we look forward to serving our current clients and engaging new ones as we move into this new era,” said Minnillo.About Minnillo Law GroupMinnillo Law Group is a diversified law firm with eight lawyers handling a wide variety of legal matters including personal injury, civil and criminal litigation, business transactions, labor and employment law, consumer class actions, estate administration, and bankruptcy law. Minnillo Law Group represents individuals, families, and small businesses in federal and state courts. It maintains offices in Hyde Park, Fairfield, Covington, Eastgate, and Portsmouth. Its attorneys are licensed to practice law in Ohio, Kentucky, Illinois, and Florida. Contact Information Minnillo Law Group Co., LPA

