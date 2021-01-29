Careington, a Proud Sponsor of Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay and Oration Scholarship Competition

Press Releases Careington International Corporation Press Release

Frisco, TX, January 29, 2021 --(



Out of an abundance of caution, rather than hosting an in-person dinner and gala, this year’s event was held mostly virtually on Monday, January 18 at 7 p.m. and featured a livestream presentation of the final round of an oration competition for Frisco high school students. The five finalists presented their orations, each speaking to the theme, "Many Cultures...One Dream," to a live panel of judges, including Careington Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Jamie Saunders, in an exclusive format with limited attendees to compete for over $6,000 in college scholarships.



“Careington truly values taking part in opportunities such as this one and looks forward to continuing to support Linking Cultures of Frisco and the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay and Oration Scholarship competition each year,” said Melissa Kessler, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “We were pleased to be able to extend an invitation to all our employees to view the very special livestream event, in celebration of both the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the outstanding talent of the Frisco high school students selected as this year’s competition finalists.”



To date, the Linking Cultures of Frisco annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Essay and Oration Scholarship event has helped to fund college tuition for almost 50 students in the last 10 years, thanks to sponsorships from involved companies like Careington.



About Careington International Corporation

Jamie Saunders

(800) 441-0380 ext. 2902



www.careington.com



