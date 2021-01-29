New Book Release, "Big Data Science in Finance," by Marco Avellaneda and Irene Aldridge

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Big Data Science in Finance, the Book Press Release

The new book presents the cutting-edge information on the upcoming developments in Finance, cutting across all sectors and functions.

Irene Aldridge is an internationally-recognized quantitative and Big Data Finance researcher, Adjunct Professor at Cornell University and President and Managing Director, Research, of AbleMarkets, a Big Data for Capital Markets company. She was recently named to the Forbes’ Top 40-Over-40 Women’s List. Prior to AbleMarkets, Aldridge designed and ran high-frequency trading strategies in a $20-million cross-asset portfolio. Still previously, Aldridge was, in reverse order, a quant on a trading floor; in charge of risk quantification of commercial loans; Basel regulation team lead; technology equities researcher; lead systems architect on large integration projects, including web security and trading floor globalization. Aldridge started her career as a software engineer in financial services. She holds degrees in Electrical Engineering, Financial Engineering and an MBA, all from top educational institutions in the U.S. and Europe. New York, NY, January 29, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The groundbreaking new book, “Big Data Science in Finance,” was released today. Published by the preeminent Wiley & Sons, the book explains the top trends shaping Financial Services. As the book shows, Big Data techniques cut across all lines of business, as well as all asset classes, and generate significant profitability for everyone who masters the techniques.Written by Marco Avellaneda, an internationally-renowned Financial Services consultant and Professor of Mathematics at NYU Courant, and Irene Aldridge, a Managing Director at AbleMarkets and Adjunct Professor at Cornell University Financial Engineering Program, the book is a product of years of research and practical trial and error, all delivered in a succinct and convenient packaging. Presented in a rigorous quantitative, yet accessible style, the book illustrates mathematical techniques with extensive illustrations of the benefits from the use cases that are developed.Steeped in the authors’ practical experiences, the book is an applied manual ready for implementation, so that the readers can hit the ground running. In addition, the book’s website, http://www.BigDataFinanceBook.com, contains ready-to-use code in the Python programming language with a free license, ready to be downloaded and immediately applied.The material of the book is ripe for adoption, and will be the key driver of growth in the financial services over the next 10 years. Both Irene Aldridge and Marco Avellaneda are available for comment at the contact information provided above.About Marco Avellaneda:Marco Avellaneda (Ph.D.) is an American mathematician and financial consultant. He is currently the director of the Division of Financial Mathematics at the Courant Institute at New York University. He began his academic career at New York University‘s Courant Institute as an Instructor in 1985 and has been a member of the faculty since then. He was appointed Director of the Division of Financial Mathematics in 1998. His research interests include applied mathematics and physics, data science, mathematical finance, econometrics of financial markets, derivative securities, portfolio theory and risk-management. Marco is particularly interested in applications of mathematics and statistics to financial markets, mostly in the areas of data-driven investing, trading and risk-management. In 2010, Marco was recognized as Quant of the Year by Risk magazine, for his paper on pricing options on hard-to-borrow securities co-authored with Michael Lipkin.About Irene Aldridge:Irene Aldridge is an internationally-recognized quantitative and Big Data Finance researcher, Adjunct Professor at Cornell University and President and Managing Director, Research, of AbleMarkets, a Big Data for Capital Markets company. She was recently named to the Forbes’ Top 40-Over-40 Women’s List. Prior to AbleMarkets, Aldridge designed and ran high-frequency trading strategies in a $20-million cross-asset portfolio. Still previously, Aldridge was, in reverse order, a quant on a trading floor; in charge of risk quantification of commercial loans; Basel regulation team lead; technology equities researcher; lead systems architect on large integration projects, including web security and trading floor globalization. Aldridge started her career as a software engineer in financial services. She holds degrees in Electrical Engineering, Financial Engineering and an MBA, all from top educational institutions in the U.S. and Europe. Contact Information Big Data Science in Finance, the Book

Irene Aldridge

646-233-3513



bigdatafinancebook.com

Marco Avellaneda, marco.avellaneda@gmail.com



