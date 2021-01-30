Devart dbForge Studio for Oracle v4.3 and Minitools Now Support CMD Activation

Press Releases Devart Press Release

Devart has released the updated dbForge Studio for Oracle and dbForge tools for Oracle. The new versions introduced CMD Activation, improved comparison and synchronization of virtual columns.

Prague, Czech Republic, January 30, 2021 --



Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions and data providers for most popular database servers, introduced a new feature — CMD Activation in dbForge Studio for Oracle and other tools from the dbForge for Oracle product line, which can now be activated and deactivated via the command-line interface using the /activate and /deactivate command-line switches.



This release also brought improved Comparison and Sync of Virtual Columns. Virtual column values are regarded as objects that can be easily synchronized due to the object dependencies being generated within the schema synchronization process.



According to the release, the vendor discontinued support for the low-end Express edition of dbForge Data Compare for Oracle. From now on, maintenance and support are provided only for the full-featured Standard Edition of the tool.



To learn more about the release, please visit

https://blog.devart.com/dbforge-studio-for-oracle-v43.html

https://blog.devart.com/meet-updated-dbforge-tools-for-oracle-with-cmd-activation.html



dbForge Studio for Oracle is a powerful integrated development environment (IDE) which helps Oracle developers to increase PL/SQL coding speed and provides versatile data editing tools for managing in-database and external data.



Other tools from the dbForge for Oracle product line include dbForge Data Compare for Oracle, dbForge Schema Compare for Oracle, dbForge Compare Bundle for Oracle, dbForge Data Generator for Oracle, and dbForge Documenter for Oracle.



About Devart



Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.



Jordan Sanders

+420 774 543 245



www.devart.com



