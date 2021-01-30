Elesa Launch New Ranges of Protective Caps and Plugs

Press Releases ELESA (UK) Ltd Press Release

New Elesa caps and plugs are introduced from their NCT, TX and TNX ranges, where the NCT high grade polyethylene caps are intended to cover tube ends so preventing damage to the tube, restraining leakage and preventing ingress of foreign material. They serve for personal safety protection against impact, for transit protection or use on frameworks and pipe structures and come in sizes from 4mm to 114.3mm internal dia.



TX series threaded plugs in red polyethylene are designed with a functional head for installation by hand in production and assembly phases of pneumatic and hydraulic systems to protect against dust and humidity. They are of value in packing and transit of oil containing equipment such as engines, gearboxes, transfer cases, motors and drives to prevent leakage. TX-G versions also serve on components that require painting where their NBR gasket offers additional masking area. Sizes of the TX series range from M8 to M26 (G1/8 to G3).



