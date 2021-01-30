Virtual Business Connection Platform M3LinkedTM Announces Franchise Expansion into Chicago

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases M3Linked Press Release

M3Linked CEO Steven Nelick announced today that M3Linked has secured a new franchise in Chicago, IL with serial entrepreneur Darren Schwartz.

Darren Schwartz is a veteran of 6 start-up, early-stage and growth-stage companies. He is an expert at scaling business operations and sales teams. He was an early member of Quicken Loans as well as Groupon where he grew the team from its infancy to an 800 person sales and sales operations team and an IPO. Most recently, as the Chief Sales Officer of Centria Autism Services, he built the Business Development and Operations teams from scratch that helped to expand the client roster and revenue by 500% resulting in an acquisition.



“I looked at a lot of different investment and business opportunities after my last exit. I chose to invest in M3Linked because it’s a game-changer,” said Schwartz. “Developing relationships in any environment is critical for successful people. But the approach we are taking at M3Linked by offering members a virtual community is essential and the way of the future. Another differentiator is the mission-based nature of the community. Members are invited based on their ability to help other members. This is not the typical networking group where members are only interested in themselves. We are a mission-based networking community.”



M3Linked Chicago member Matt Rolnick, SVP at Yaymaker agrees, “When I attended my first meeting as a guest I was immediately struck with the quality of the members and how willing they are to help each other. It truly is a community of entrepreneurs, founders and business leaders and it has provided me with multiple benefits and business opportunities. It’s energizing to attend and participate in the weekly Forums; I always learn something new.”



“Our passion is to build communities of entrepreneurs that promote personal and professional growth through a proven approach of unique experiences, impactful relationships, and an abundance of opportunities,” said Nelick. “Every franchise expands on that vision; it’s exciting to welcome Chicago to the M3Linked family.”



