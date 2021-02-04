Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Pearl Creative Agency Press Release

Receive press releases from Pearl Creative Agency: By Email RSS Feeds: Pearl Creative Agency Celebrates 12th Anniversary

Pearl Creative Agency, an award-winning branding and marketing firm, recently celebrated its 12-year anniversary. Along with specialized marketing services, Pearl's in-house photography, video, and editing capabilities create budget efficiencies that help brands punch well above their weight. The Southwest Florida agency’s reputation for high-quality creative regularly draws attention and accolades, specifically from clients in the marine, outdoor recreation and hospitality industries.

Fort Myers, FL, February 04, 2021 --(



Pearl offers specialized marketing services including brand development, strategy, design and copywriting, and turnkey production. The agency’s in-house photography, video, and editing capabilities create budget efficiencies for clients and allow Pearl to apply its high standards of execution throughout the process from creative brief to finished product.



“We deliver big agency work without the big agency bureaucracy, and that attracts clients who are ready to invest more wisely in their brand,” says Scott Qurollo, Pearl’s Founder and President. “Our other secret weapon is our location. We’re out on the water, on the beaches, and out in nature shooting ads and content year-round while our clients based outside Florida are still getting snow at home.”



Pearl’s outdoor specialty evolved naturally. Before opening the agency in 2008, Qurollo spent 25 years developing nationally recognized work for brands such as Bass Pro Shops, Suzuki Marine, and Interstate Hotels. As the agency grew, Qurollo recruited Creative Directors with experience in major outdoor and fishing brands, adding authentic category knowledge and deeper insights to its arsenal.



"Our agency's outdoor niche and creative culture have helped us attract and foster world-class talent right here in Southwest Florida," said Qurollo. "We've cultivated a team that punches well above its weight, and that helps our clients do the same."



This summer, YANMAR Marine International sought out Pearl for full-service branding of its new marine stabilizer company, Smartgyro. The agency collaborated virtually with clients in Netherlands and Italy to develop the luxury brand’s identity, brand marketing guidelines, and launch materials. Smartgyro officially debuted at Italy’s 2020 Genoa Boat Show where it quickly sold out of its first production run.



The agency has a longstanding partnership with Marine Industries Association of Southwest Florida and Tampa Bay, the organization behind GoBoatingFlorida and the region’s largest boat shows. From 2015 to 2020, Pearl served as global agency of record for Bayliner Boats and, in 2016, Bayliner’s parent company Brunswick Boat Group awarded the agency its fledgling Heyday Wake Boats brand. Pearl developed the Heyday brand and in just four years, helped it become one of the fastest-growing names in the Brunswick portfolio.



In addition to its work for marine and boating companies, Pearl continues to produce high-caliber work for Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina, Metro Blinds, and Naples Children & Education Foundation, among many others.



Prior to the pandemic, Pearl operated out of its downtown Fort Myers headquarters. The agency transitioned to a completely remote office in Spring 2020 and will continue working remotely as long as it benefits its team and its clients. The agency can still be reached at discoverpearl.com and 239.313.6059. Fort Myers, FL, February 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Pearl Creative Agency, an award-winning branding and marketing firm, wrapped up 2020 by celebrating 12 successful years helping local, regional, and international companies grow. The Southwest Florida agency’s reputation for high-quality creative regularly draws attention and accolades, specifically from marine, outdoor, and destination brands.Pearl offers specialized marketing services including brand development, strategy, design and copywriting, and turnkey production. The agency’s in-house photography, video, and editing capabilities create budget efficiencies for clients and allow Pearl to apply its high standards of execution throughout the process from creative brief to finished product.“We deliver big agency work without the big agency bureaucracy, and that attracts clients who are ready to invest more wisely in their brand,” says Scott Qurollo, Pearl’s Founder and President. “Our other secret weapon is our location. We’re out on the water, on the beaches, and out in nature shooting ads and content year-round while our clients based outside Florida are still getting snow at home.”Pearl’s outdoor specialty evolved naturally. Before opening the agency in 2008, Qurollo spent 25 years developing nationally recognized work for brands such as Bass Pro Shops, Suzuki Marine, and Interstate Hotels. As the agency grew, Qurollo recruited Creative Directors with experience in major outdoor and fishing brands, adding authentic category knowledge and deeper insights to its arsenal."Our agency's outdoor niche and creative culture have helped us attract and foster world-class talent right here in Southwest Florida," said Qurollo. "We've cultivated a team that punches well above its weight, and that helps our clients do the same."This summer, YANMAR Marine International sought out Pearl for full-service branding of its new marine stabilizer company, Smartgyro. The agency collaborated virtually with clients in Netherlands and Italy to develop the luxury brand’s identity, brand marketing guidelines, and launch materials. Smartgyro officially debuted at Italy’s 2020 Genoa Boat Show where it quickly sold out of its first production run.The agency has a longstanding partnership with Marine Industries Association of Southwest Florida and Tampa Bay, the organization behind GoBoatingFlorida and the region’s largest boat shows. From 2015 to 2020, Pearl served as global agency of record for Bayliner Boats and, in 2016, Bayliner’s parent company Brunswick Boat Group awarded the agency its fledgling Heyday Wake Boats brand. Pearl developed the Heyday brand and in just four years, helped it become one of the fastest-growing names in the Brunswick portfolio.In addition to its work for marine and boating companies, Pearl continues to produce high-caliber work for Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina, Metro Blinds, and Naples Children & Education Foundation, among many others.Prior to the pandemic, Pearl operated out of its downtown Fort Myers headquarters. The agency transitioned to a completely remote office in Spring 2020 and will continue working remotely as long as it benefits its team and its clients. The agency can still be reached at discoverpearl.com and 239.313.6059. Contact Information Pearl Creative Agency

Scott Qurollo

239-313-6059



pearlbrands.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Pearl Creative Agency Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend