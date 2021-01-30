Brimrose Technology Research Team Tackles COVID-19 with New DLA Grant

Press Releases Brimrose Press Release

Sparks, MD, January 30, 2021



Brimrose received the award at a special DLA ceremony known as Collider Day. The purpose of the event and the awards provided is to embrace unique solutions to build important partnerships within the limitations of the ongoing pandemic. More than 500 attendees from DLA, other components of the U.S. Department of Defense, other government organizations, industry and academia attended the virtual event.



The Brimrose team is being headed by experienced research scientist Dr. Yingyun Liu.



“This project will develop a platform and protocol to rapidly identify and prepare materials and methods for the suppression of a viral pandemic after the virus has been identified and sequenced,” said Dr. Liu. “The project will focus on the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the platform can apply to future viral pandemics.”



Using the platform the Brimrose Technology team is proposing, pandemics can be suppressed with at least two of the four venues: diagnostics, surveillance, vaccines and therapeutics.



