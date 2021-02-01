Harford County Senior Softball Open Registration

Press Releases Harford County Senior Softball Press Release

Joppatowne, MD, February 01, 2021 --(



All senior ballplayers from surrounding counties and states are especially encouraged to join as well, since there are no geographic restrictions. The league is split into two skill levels; a master's type group for ages (45-50+) and a more traditional senior league of (50-70+) year old players.



Additional information about Harford County Senior Softball and the online registration process can be found on their league website. All new and current senior ballplayers are encouraged to sign up early.



Frederick Bianco

410-935-1792



http://www.hcseniorsoftball.com/



