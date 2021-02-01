Fitness Professional Joe Martin Hits Amazon Best Seller List with "Relentless Positivity"

Joe Martin, wellness coach and personal trainer, recently hit #1 in three separate Amazon.com best-seller lists with the new health book, Relentless Positivity: Inspiration and strategies to lose weight, tone up, and have more energy than you have had in years.

Huntsville, AL, February 01, 2021



Relentless Positivity reached best-seller status on Amazon. The book contains proven strategies to help people achieve the level of wellness they have always desired, and feel better than they ever have.



Joe Martin is a NESTA Certified Adventure Boot Camp instructor, ACE-certified personal fitness trainer, certified Sports Nutritionist, certified Wellness Coach, and the host of the Relentless Positivity Podcast. He also holds a B.S. in Health Promotion with a Minor in Business from Auburn University.



"Relentless Positivity" is available on Amazon.



