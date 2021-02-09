Joe Martin, Amazon Best Selling Author, of “Relentless Positivity” to do Book Signing at REI

Press Releases Joe Martin Fitness LLC Press Release

Recreational Equipment, Inc., commonly known as REI, is an American retail and outdoor recreation services corporation. It is organized as a consumers' co-operative. REI sells sporting goods, camping gear, travel equipment, and clothing. It also offers services such as outdoor-oriented vacations and courses. Huntsville, AL, February 09, 2021 --( PR.com )-- REI in partnership with We Run Huntsville will host best selling author Joe Martin for a book signing. The event will be held at REI at 1035 Mid City Drive, Huntsville, AL on February 16 from 5-7pm. Copies will be available for purchase. Social distancing and facial coverings will be enforced to keep everybody safe.Joe Martin's book "Relentless Positivity" hit the Amazon Best Sellers list and was also an Amazon Hot New Release. The author will be available for book signings, pictures, and conversation.Martin is a Huntsville native and has been a fitness professional for over 20 years. His book is filled with strategies and advice he has learned from working with hundreds of clients.Recreational Equipment, Inc., commonly known as REI, is an American retail and outdoor recreation services corporation. It is organized as a consumers' co-operative. REI sells sporting goods, camping gear, travel equipment, and clothing. It also offers services such as outdoor-oriented vacations and courses. Contact Information Joe Martin Fitness LLC

Joe Martin

256-468-7146



www.HuntsvilleBootCamp.com



