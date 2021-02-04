BCS Solutions Accounts Receivable Expert Writes Her 1st Solo Book "Collect the Cash"; The Sale is Not Complete Until the Money is in the Bank

Press Releases BCS Solutions Press Release

Frederick, MD, February 04, 2021



Dee Bowden is on a mission to help small businesses grow their financial bottom line, during these challenging times, by sharing her unique 5 step program to revenue recovery.



Dee believes small businesses fall prey to revenue loss because of poor accounting strategies.



Dee Bowden with over 10 years of accounts receivable experience has collected over $13 million dollars for both companies and government agencies. She is showing small business owners that cash flow is the lifeline of their business, because after working so hard to get the sale, as a small business owner you should not have to work even harder to get paid.



Every minute spent on collecting overdue invoices is another minute taken away from a small business owner building their family legacy. An honest day’s work should always result in an honest day’s pay.



Dee Bowden makes it her personal responsibility to help small business owners to Collect the Cash, so they do not become one of the 82% of businesses that fail because of poor management of cash flow, which is tremendously helpful to entrepreneurs of color and those hardest hit during this pandemic.



You can contact Dee Bowden of BCS Solutions at (617)365-0814.



