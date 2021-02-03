Japan Air Self Defense Force to Present SSA Updates at Military Space Situational Awareness 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Lieutenant Colonel Toshihide Ajiki, Commander Space Operations Squadron, Japan Air Self Defense Force, will be speaking at Military Space Situational Awareness 2021 this April.

London, United Kingdom, February 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Last year, Japan launched a new space defence unit - the Space Operations Squadron - which is part of the Japan Air Self Defense Force.

The launch of the unit arose after growing concern that adversaries are interfering with or attempting to destroy satellites, and so its role will be to monitor Japanese satellites and protect them from attacks or space debris. It will also conduct satellite-based navigation and communications.

The Space Operations Squadron will cooperate with the US Space Command as well as Japan's space exploration agency, and is expected to become fully operational in 2023.

With this in mind, SMi Group is pleased to announce that Lieutenant Colonel Toshihide Ajiki, Commander Space Operations Squadron, Japan Air Self Defense Force, is confirmed to speak at Military Space Situational Awareness 2021 to introduce the Space Operations Squadron and provide insight into the unit.

Interested parties can register for the event at http://www.military-space.com/prcom3

Lieutenant Colonel Ajiki's presentation will be as follows:

"Japan Air Self-Defence Force SSA Update"
- Introduction of Space Operations Squadron
- Effort for Space Capability Buildup
- Enhancing Cooperation with friendly countries

Presented by Lieutenant Colonel Toshihide Ajiki, Commander Space Operations Squadron, Japan Air Self Defense Force

Military Space Situational Awareness 2021 will be taking place on 28th – 29th April 2021 online as a virtual conference to discuss how we can build a collaborative approach to space management, as well as how we must balance operational necessity with responsible use of space.

The full conference agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed at http://www.military-space.com/prcom3

Military Space Situational Awareness conference
28th – 29th April 2021
Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Lead Sponsor: ExoAnalytic Solutions
Sponsors & Exhibitors: Blue Canyon Technologies, L3Harris and PlaneWave Instruments

