Hear Helicopter Safety Updates from the UK MoD and British Army at Defence Aviation Safety 2021

SMi Group’s Defence Aviation Safety conference will feature safety briefings from the UK MoD and British Army on helicopter platforms and rotary operations.

London, United Kingdom, February 03, 2021 --(



Registration is free for military and government personnel, and just £999 for commercial organisations. Register online at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom3



Alongside many other topics, the event will feature 3 briefings from the UK MoD and British Army which will highlight safety for helicopter platforms and rotary operations:



1) Enhancing UK Helicopter Platform Delivery Through Enhanced Safety

- How DE&S manage in service support of rotary platforms and systems

- Keeping the UK MoD's Helicopter Force safe to operate

- Optimising airworthiness and certification

- Examples of safety challenges and best practice across DE&S

Director, Helicopters, DE&S UK MoD



2) Optimising Safety For UK Rotary Operations

- How 1 Aviation Brigade Manage Safety

- Enhancing safety through state-of-the-art full motion synthetic trainers

- Use of ASIMS, investigations and the importance of SMART recommendations reaching the widest audience

- Empowering all staff to report unsafe activities insuring a safety-first culture

Colonel Ed Butterworth, Deputy Commander 1st Aviation Brigade (Find), British Army



3) Joint Helicopter Command: Ensuring Safety Across A Variety Of Rotary Platforms Whilst Maintaining Operational Readiness

- Challenges of managing safety across the Command

- Holistic approach to risk

- Risk based assurance

- Innovation in safety

Wing Commander John Moorehead, SO1 Air Safety, Joint Helicopter Command, UK MoD



The 2021 brochure containing the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download for free at http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom3.



Defence Aviation Safety Conference

21st – 22nd April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only



Sponsored by Abbott Risk Consulting Ltd and Robin Radar Systems



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

