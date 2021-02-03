Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases American Lung Association Press Release

Receive press releases from American Lung Association: By Email RSS Feeds: New Lung Association Report: Ending Tobacco Use in Kansas Critical to Saving Lives, Especially During Pandemic

Kansas earns F grade in Tobacco Taxes and Tobacco Prevention and Control Program Funding prompting the Lung Association to call for increase in tobacco tax and funding for tobacco control and prevention.

Overland Park, KS, February 03, 2021 --(



Tobacco use remains the nation’s leading cause of preventable death and disease, taking an estimated 480,000 lives every year. Much like COVID-19, tobacco use and secondhand smoke exposure disproportionately impacts certain communities, including communities of color, LGTBQ+ Americans and persons of lower income. To address this critical public health threat, “State of Tobacco Control” provides a roadmap for the federal and state policies needed to prevent and reduce tobacco use.



This year’s 19th annual report finds that in 2021 Kansas has the opportunity to take action and the Lung Association calls on state officials to increase the state’s tobacco tax by $1.50 per pack and pass more robust tobacco cessation benefits offered in the State Employee Health Plan and in ACA plans doing business in the state. These actions, among others will help to end tobacco use, youth vaping and save lives. The need for Kansas to take action to protect youth from all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, is more urgent than ever, with the youth vaping epidemic continuing. With 1 in 5 teens vaping, our children are becoming the next generation addicted to tobacco. Youth vaping and tobacco use overall is largely driven by flavored tobacco products, and our 19th annual report has added a new state grade calling for policies to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, flavored e-cigarettes and flavored cigars.



“In Kansas our high school tobacco use rate is 25.8%. The surge in youth vaping combined with the fact that smoking increases the chance of severe COVID-19 symptoms, make it more important than ever for Kansas to implement the proven measures outlined in ‘State of Tobacco Control’ to prevent and reduce tobacco use,” said American Lung Association Advocacy Specialist Sara Prem.



Kansas’ Grades

“State of Tobacco Control” 2021 grades states and the District of Columbia in five areas that have been proven to prevent and reduce tobacco use and save lives. Kansas received the following grades:



1. Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – Grade F

2. Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws – Grade A

3. Level of State Tobacco Taxes – Grade F

4. Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco – Grade F

5. New, Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products - Grade F



The American Lung Association encourages Kansas to put in place all the public policies called for in “State of Tobacco Control.” In particular, this year’s report noted the need to focus increasing tobacco taxes. One of the most effective ways to reduce tobacco use, not only among low-income individuals but also for youth is to significantly increase the tax on all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. Multiple studies have shown that every 10 percent increase in the price of cigarettes reduces consumption by about four percent among adults and about seven percent among youth.



“State of Tobacco Control” 2021 provides an important roadmap on how states like Kansas and the federal government can put in place the policies proven to have the greatest impact on reducing tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke. Because of COVID-19, we are all thinking more about lung health. Now is the time for lawmakers in Kansas to act and take this opportunity to achieve lasting reductions in tobacco-related death and disease,” said Prem.



For media interested in speaking with an expert about the “State of Tobacco Control” report, lung health, tobacco use and tobacco control policies, contact the American Lung Association at Sara.Prem@lung.org or 913-353-9169.



About the American Lung Association

The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease, through research, education and advocacy. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to improve the air we breathe; to reduce the burden of lung disease on individuals and their families; and to eliminate tobacco use and tobacco-related diseases. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. Overland Park, KS, February 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Even amid the pandemic, tobacco use remains a serious public health threat. In addition to tobacco-related death and disease, smoking also increases the risk of the most severe impacts of COVID-19, making ending tobacco use more important than ever. This year’s “State of Tobacco Control” report from the American Lung Association grades federal and state efforts to reduce tobacco use and calls for meaningful policies that will prevent and reduce tobacco use and save lives. The report finds that Kansas earned failing grades in four categories to reduce and prevent tobacco use, including e-cigarettes.Tobacco use remains the nation’s leading cause of preventable death and disease, taking an estimated 480,000 lives every year. Much like COVID-19, tobacco use and secondhand smoke exposure disproportionately impacts certain communities, including communities of color, LGTBQ+ Americans and persons of lower income. To address this critical public health threat, “State of Tobacco Control” provides a roadmap for the federal and state policies needed to prevent and reduce tobacco use.This year’s 19th annual report finds that in 2021 Kansas has the opportunity to take action and the Lung Association calls on state officials to increase the state’s tobacco tax by $1.50 per pack and pass more robust tobacco cessation benefits offered in the State Employee Health Plan and in ACA plans doing business in the state. These actions, among others will help to end tobacco use, youth vaping and save lives. The need for Kansas to take action to protect youth from all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, is more urgent than ever, with the youth vaping epidemic continuing. With 1 in 5 teens vaping, our children are becoming the next generation addicted to tobacco. Youth vaping and tobacco use overall is largely driven by flavored tobacco products, and our 19th annual report has added a new state grade calling for policies to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes, flavored e-cigarettes and flavored cigars.“In Kansas our high school tobacco use rate is 25.8%. The surge in youth vaping combined with the fact that smoking increases the chance of severe COVID-19 symptoms, make it more important than ever for Kansas to implement the proven measures outlined in ‘State of Tobacco Control’ to prevent and reduce tobacco use,” said American Lung Association Advocacy Specialist Sara Prem.Kansas’ Grades“State of Tobacco Control” 2021 grades states and the District of Columbia in five areas that have been proven to prevent and reduce tobacco use and save lives. Kansas received the following grades:1. Funding for State Tobacco Prevention Programs – Grade F2. Strength of Smokefree Workplace Laws – Grade A3. Level of State Tobacco Taxes – Grade F4. Coverage and Access to Services to Quit Tobacco – Grade F5. New, Ending the Sale of All Flavored Tobacco Products - Grade FThe American Lung Association encourages Kansas to put in place all the public policies called for in “State of Tobacco Control.” In particular, this year’s report noted the need to focus increasing tobacco taxes. One of the most effective ways to reduce tobacco use, not only among low-income individuals but also for youth is to significantly increase the tax on all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes. Multiple studies have shown that every 10 percent increase in the price of cigarettes reduces consumption by about four percent among adults and about seven percent among youth.“State of Tobacco Control” 2021 provides an important roadmap on how states like Kansas and the federal government can put in place the policies proven to have the greatest impact on reducing tobacco use and exposure to secondhand smoke. Because of COVID-19, we are all thinking more about lung health. Now is the time for lawmakers in Kansas to act and take this opportunity to achieve lasting reductions in tobacco-related death and disease,” said Prem.For media interested in speaking with an expert about the “State of Tobacco Control” report, lung health, tobacco use and tobacco control policies, contact the American Lung Association at Sara.Prem@lung.org or 913-353-9169.About the American Lung AssociationThe American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease, through research, education and advocacy. The work of the American Lung Association is focused on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to improve the air we breathe; to reduce the burden of lung disease on individuals and their families; and to eliminate tobacco use and tobacco-related diseases. For more information about the American Lung Association, a holder of the coveted 4-star rating from Charity Navigator and a Gold-Level GuideStar Member, or to support the work it does, call 1-800-LUNGUSA (1-800-586-4872) or visit: Lung.org. Contact Information American Lung Association

Sara Prem

913-353-9169



www.lung.org



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from American Lung Association Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend