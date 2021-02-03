Please Send Chocolate Launches New Vegan & Gluten-Free Chocolate Website

Press Releases Please Send Chocolate Press Release

Portland, OR, February 03, 2021 --



“There are many online chocolate stores out there, but Please Send Chocolate is the premiere one-stop-shop for vegan and gluten-free chocolate,” says Sara McKenzie, Marketing Manager at Please Send Chocolate. “With just a few clicks you can find delicious chocolate of your choice and order it.”



Please Send Chocolate’s website offers:



- Quick access to the best tasting and highest rated vegan and gluten-free chocolate available online

- Unique vegan and gluten-free chocolate gifts

- Opportunities to save money on vegan and gluten-free chocolate purchases



Sara McKenzie

541-314-4253



https://pleasesendchocolate.com



