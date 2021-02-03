PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Please Send Chocolate

Please Send Chocolate Launches New Vegan & Gluten-Free Chocolate Website


The best vegan and gluten-free chocolate online. Delivered.

Portland, OR, February 03, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Please Send Chocolate today announced the launch of their new website, pleasesendchocolate.com. This website is dedicated to serve those who choose a vegan and/or gluten-free lifestyle and offers a new way for people to find the best chocolate bars, candy, baked goods, protein, snacks, and chocolate gifts online.

“There are many online chocolate stores out there, but Please Send Chocolate is the premiere one-stop-shop for vegan and gluten-free chocolate,” says Sara McKenzie, Marketing Manager at Please Send Chocolate. “With just a few clicks you can find delicious chocolate of your choice and order it.”

Please Send Chocolate’s website offers:

- Quick access to the best tasting and highest rated vegan and gluten-free chocolate available online
- Unique vegan and gluten-free chocolate gifts
- Opportunities to save money on vegan and gluten-free chocolate purchases

For more information on Please Send Chocolate, visit pleasesendchocolate.com or contact sara@pleasesendchocolate.com.
