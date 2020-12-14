Press Releases Nation United Texas Lacrosse Press Release

Receive press releases from Nation United Texas Lacrosse: By Email RSS Feeds: Nation United-Texas Wins Victory Event’s Best of Texas Tournament

Houston, TX, December 14, 2020 --(



In its inaugural tournament, Nation United Texas tallied a combined total of 37 goals over four games to win the championship. Statistical leaders include Joel “Booka” Brusnahan (3 assists 12 goals), Brayden Allen (4 assists, 4 goals), Nathaniel Serrano (3 assists, 4 goals), and Xavier Monteiro (4 assists, 3 goals). Jalen Rock led with 14 ground balls while Aidan Smith and Jaden Saysanam won 66% of faceoffs combined.



Seven Nation United-Texas players were recognized as showcase All-Stars, including the following:



MVP - George Gilbert 2022

Midfield - George Gilbert 2022, Charles Mackey 2022, Brayden Allen 2022

SSDM - Justin Washington 2022

Face-off - Jaden Saysanam 2023

Defense - Alvin Finnels 2022, Ethan Price 2022



The mission of this lacrosse club team is to promote diversity through sport. “Nation United offers an AAU style pathway to college scholarships that have culturally and historically excluded people of color,” comments director and beach Coach Mike Song. Nation United Texas carries out this mission by not only providing a great lacrosse experience, but demonstrating how diversity can lead to excellence.



Nation United Texas will be announcing their summer program and tryouts soon. For more information visit https://nationunitedlc.com/nation-united-tx-summer-2021-program/ or check out @nationunitedtx on Instagram.



About Nation United-Texas

Nation United Texas is a select lacrosse club program promoting diversity and inclusion. The organization's goal is to model and demonstrate excellence through diversity and to make lacrosse scholarships available to student-athletes of color. nationunitedlc.com / @nationunitedtx Houston, TX, December 14, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Nation United-Texas Lacrosse wins the Best of Texas Tournament by Victory Events, on December 13, 2020 at Cy-Fair Sports Complex.In its inaugural tournament, Nation United Texas tallied a combined total of 37 goals over four games to win the championship. Statistical leaders include Joel “Booka” Brusnahan (3 assists 12 goals), Brayden Allen (4 assists, 4 goals), Nathaniel Serrano (3 assists, 4 goals), and Xavier Monteiro (4 assists, 3 goals). Jalen Rock led with 14 ground balls while Aidan Smith and Jaden Saysanam won 66% of faceoffs combined.Seven Nation United-Texas players were recognized as showcase All-Stars, including the following:MVP - George Gilbert 2022Midfield - George Gilbert 2022, Charles Mackey 2022, Brayden Allen 2022SSDM - Justin Washington 2022Face-off - Jaden Saysanam 2023Defense - Alvin Finnels 2022, Ethan Price 2022The mission of this lacrosse club team is to promote diversity through sport. “Nation United offers an AAU style pathway to college scholarships that have culturally and historically excluded people of color,” comments director and beach Coach Mike Song. Nation United Texas carries out this mission by not only providing a great lacrosse experience, but demonstrating how diversity can lead to excellence.Nation United Texas will be announcing their summer program and tryouts soon. For more information visit https://nationunitedlc.com/nation-united-tx-summer-2021-program/ or check out @nationunitedtx on Instagram.About Nation United-TexasNation United Texas is a select lacrosse club program promoting diversity and inclusion. The organization's goal is to model and demonstrate excellence through diversity and to make lacrosse scholarships available to student-athletes of color. nationunitedlc.com / @nationunitedtx Contact Information Nation United Texas Lacrosse

Michael Song

310-491-8462



http://www.nationunitedlc.com/texas



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Nation United Texas Lacrosse