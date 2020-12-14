Nation United-Texas Wins Victory Event’s Best of Texas Tournament

Houston, TX, December 14, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Nation United-Texas Lacrosse wins the Best of Texas Tournament by Victory Events, on December 13, 2020 at Cy-Fair Sports Complex.
In its inaugural tournament, Nation United Texas tallied a combined total of 37 goals over four games to win the championship. Statistical leaders include Joel “Booka” Brusnahan (3 assists 12 goals), Brayden Allen (4 assists, 4 goals), Nathaniel Serrano (3 assists, 4 goals), and Xavier Monteiro (4 assists, 3 goals). Jalen Rock led with 14 ground balls while Aidan Smith and Jaden Saysanam won 66% of faceoffs combined.
Seven Nation United-Texas players were recognized as showcase All-Stars, including the following:
MVP - George Gilbert 2022
Midfield - George Gilbert 2022, Charles Mackey 2022, Brayden Allen 2022
SSDM - Justin Washington 2022
Face-off - Jaden Saysanam 2023
Defense - Alvin Finnels 2022, Ethan Price 2022
The mission of this lacrosse club team is to promote diversity through sport. “Nation United offers an AAU style pathway to college scholarships that have culturally and historically excluded people of color,” comments director and beach Coach Mike Song. Nation United Texas carries out this mission by not only providing a great lacrosse experience, but demonstrating how diversity can lead to excellence.
Nation United Texas will be announcing their summer program and tryouts soon. For more information visit https://nationunitedlc.com/nation-united-tx-summer-2021-program/ or check out @nationunitedtx on Instagram.
About Nation United-Texas
Nation United Texas is a select lacrosse club program promoting diversity and inclusion. The organization's goal is to model and demonstrate excellence through diversity and to make lacrosse scholarships available to student-athletes of color. nationunitedlc.com / @nationunitedtx