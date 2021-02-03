LiceDoctors: Ten Things Allentown Parents Never Wanted to Know About Head Lice, But Need to Know

LiceDoctors educates parents in Allentown about head lice in order to help them deal with this ever-increasing problem. LiceDoctors has a medical doctor on staff and has treated over 500,000 clients in the privacy of their own homes.

LiceDoctors makes house calls all around the Lehigh Valley. For help call 484-725-6363 or visit https://www.licedoctors.com/locations/allentown. Allentown, PA, February 03, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Wendy Beck, owner of LiceDoctors Head Lice Treatment Service in Allentown and the Lehigh Valley area knows how much mis-information there is about head lice The in-home lice guru answers hundreds of questions on the topic. The professional in-home lice treatment service, which has successfully treated over 500,000 clients, has put together a list of important facts based on their 20 plus years in the field.1. Chemical lice treatments are no longer effective in eradicating most lice, as they have mutated and are now called "super lice."2. Lice eggs have a hard shell that can not be penetrated so chemical treatments will not affect them so you must physically extract eggs from the hair.3. You do not need to treat the house, you only need to treat the head. Head lice can only survive off of the head for one day.4. Nits (lice eggs) are translucent, not white. If you see white things in the hair, they are likely dandruff, product residue, or hair casts.5. Pets can not carry or get head lice.6. You can not catch a nit (egg) only a live louse7. Vectors like hairbrushes and hats are usually not responsible for the spread of head lice. Lice are almost always spread directly from head to head.8. You can not kill lice with hot water in a washing machine or a hair dryer. The heat is not high enough.9. Clean people get head lice. Dirty hair actually protects you from head lice as the oil makes it harder for the lice to cling to the hair.10. Some at home follow-up is required to truly eradicate lice as there may be some microscopic eggs that were just laid at the time of treatment.LiceDoctors makes house calls all around the Lehigh Valley. For help call 484-725-6363 or visit https://www.licedoctors.com/locations/allentown.