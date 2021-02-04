Unemployment Amid COVID-19 Soars. Transformify Received an Innovate UK Grant to Battle It.

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Transformify Press Release

Transformify, a leading cloud-based workforce management system allows companies to build and manage an integrated workforce across W-2 employees, 1099 contractors, freelancers, and service providers while addressing the requirements of IR 35 in the UK.

London, United Kingdom, February 04, 2021 --



Transformify, a leading cloud-based workforce management system allows companies to build and manage an integrated workforce across W-2 employees, 1099 contractors, freelancers and service providers while addressing the requirements of IR 35 in the UK.



Recently, Transformify received an Innovate UK grant to tackle unemployment amid COVID-19 outbreak and develop further its cutting-edge technology.



Lilia Stoyanov, the CEO of Transformify, said:

"The shift in mindset towards remote work we are witnessing now is a great opportunity for businesses to create temporary remote jobs and work from home jobs for people compelled to take unpaid leave or laid off amid coronavirus outbreak. Transformify has the technology, expertise and experience to provide access to information, remote jobs and secure payment to those in need of a job."



Transformify leverages HSBC, Payoneer, Stripe, Rapyd and Revolut to securely transfer payouts to service providers across the globe. By integrating into the fintech infrastructure, Transformify is positioning itself to quickly develop new, highly sought-after features and make them available globally. Thus Transformify is tapping into APIs, foreign exchange services and global payment capabilities to make paying—and getting paid—faster and cheaper for its clients.



"At Transformify, we innovate by anticipating how the world of work evolves and how dynamics - like the rise of the gig economy - impact the needs of our clients and the modern workforce. Transformify provides ready access to a growing contingent labor pool and the tools to manage and pay them in a secure, efficient and compliant manner," said Lilia Stoyanov, CEO of Transformify.



In just a few clicks, companies can easily and compliantly hire with Transformify in over 150+ countries. From creating localized contracts to paying an international team, to addressing diversity hiring needs, Transformify automates everything for businesses in one easy-to-use dashboard, all while ensuring they’re compliant with local laws.



Transformify is growing quickly and currently services over 5000 corporate clients working with some of the world’s most complex international businesses on their unique needs. Transformify strives to continue to help businesses grow their remote teams globally post-pandemic. Opening up a broader pool of talent, while enabling companies to be more efficient, is a win-win. By simplifying the international hiring process and eliminating roadblocks, Transformify empowers businesses to hire whenever, wherever without consuming precious company resources to remain compliant with a set of global rules and regulations.



About Transformify



Transformify is a modern enterprise workforce management system that enables companies to hire anyone, anywhere, without worrying about local laws, complicated tax systems or international payroll. Transformify brings together and simplifies scheduling, time & attendance, communication, and payroll into a single source of truth for your business by offering ATS (Applicant Tracking System), FMS (Freelancer Management System) and Self-billing all-in-one.



Riddhi Dhadda

+91 8460729587



www.transformify.org



