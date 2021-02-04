Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases EMKA (UK) Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from EMKA (UK) Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: EMKA Cabinet Innovations for Mechanical Engineering

New guidance from EMKA addresses the closure issues of control cabinets and enclosures in mechanical engineering.

Coventry, United Kingdom, February 04, 2021 --(



EMKA contend that specialist enclosure hardware for mechanical engineering should also meet specific challenges regarding fire protection, compression and extreme power transmission, in high doors or through large sheet thicknesses. Such applications benefit from EMKA's wide range of products for all types of installation. Designed for purpose locking solutions ensure that customers from the mechanical engineering industry can concentrate on their own core competences of development and construction of high-quality machines and systems.



Quick assembly and simple installation, convenient operation and, above all, a secure locking system are required in this industry. Because on highly dangerous machines, personal protection plays a particularly important role. A professional locking system secures the highly sensitive electronics and electrical control systems in control cabinets on the one hand, but also protects the operators in areas of a machine where safety may otherwise be endangered.



In these situations, EMKA offer products which comply with the Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC, regarding protection against dust and water, with the desired IP protection classes or which are equipped with UL certification. These apply to all types of doors, flaps, access panels or other operating elements.



The new EMKA guide highlights common choices of safety quarter turnlocks with tamper and vibration proof options, e.g. compression latches, with insert and head chrome plated or stainless steel. Safety inscription on the housing or pad printed identification or labelling is also offered. In terms of cabinet production clip-in quarter turns are indicated for quick assembly without tools, offering cost savings due to simple fitment within seconds.



Allied to use of quarter turn latches EMKA now offer their new eCam electromechanical cam lock which provides a universal, electromechanical latch with small internal footprint on new and existing systems. This German Innovation Award Winner 2019 incorporates locking /unlocking as a stand-alone solution with keypad or RFID card reader – it may be integrated into access control systems or machine controls and has a mechanical emergency opening function.



Matching peripherals are conveniently linked from the guide – such as hinges, torque hinges, edge protection and door sealing gasket, bow handles and aluminium framed windows for fitment to cabinet doors for inspection purposes. Coventry, United Kingdom, February 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In their latest website guidance upgrade EMKA are delighted to address the closure issues of control cabinets and enclosures in mechanical engineering, where they must meet the most diverse requirements, primarily of course the criteria of safety, locking and operating convenience as well as durability even under demanding conditions. Specialist panel builders serving this industry generally require that modular locks, handles, hinges, gaskets and swinghandles, in addition to offering protection against the ingress of dust and water, are frequently needed with grounding protection, vibration resistance or a lock position indicator.EMKA contend that specialist enclosure hardware for mechanical engineering should also meet specific challenges regarding fire protection, compression and extreme power transmission, in high doors or through large sheet thicknesses. Such applications benefit from EMKA's wide range of products for all types of installation. Designed for purpose locking solutions ensure that customers from the mechanical engineering industry can concentrate on their own core competences of development and construction of high-quality machines and systems.Quick assembly and simple installation, convenient operation and, above all, a secure locking system are required in this industry. Because on highly dangerous machines, personal protection plays a particularly important role. A professional locking system secures the highly sensitive electronics and electrical control systems in control cabinets on the one hand, but also protects the operators in areas of a machine where safety may otherwise be endangered.In these situations, EMKA offer products which comply with the Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC, regarding protection against dust and water, with the desired IP protection classes or which are equipped with UL certification. These apply to all types of doors, flaps, access panels or other operating elements.The new EMKA guide highlights common choices of safety quarter turnlocks with tamper and vibration proof options, e.g. compression latches, with insert and head chrome plated or stainless steel. Safety inscription on the housing or pad printed identification or labelling is also offered. In terms of cabinet production clip-in quarter turns are indicated for quick assembly without tools, offering cost savings due to simple fitment within seconds.Allied to use of quarter turn latches EMKA now offer their new eCam electromechanical cam lock which provides a universal, electromechanical latch with small internal footprint on new and existing systems. This German Innovation Award Winner 2019 incorporates locking /unlocking as a stand-alone solution with keypad or RFID card reader – it may be integrated into access control systems or machine controls and has a mechanical emergency opening function.Matching peripherals are conveniently linked from the guide – such as hinges, torque hinges, edge protection and door sealing gasket, bow handles and aluminium framed windows for fitment to cabinet doors for inspection purposes. Contact Information EMKA (UK) Ltd.

Andy Billingham

024 7661 6505



https://www.emka.com/uk_en/sectors/mechanical-engineering/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from EMKA (UK) Ltd. Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend