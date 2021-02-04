Reprise Hosting Upgrades Network, Discounts Bandwidth Prices

Press Releases Reprise Hosting Press Release

Seattle, WA, February 04, 2021 --(



“In the latter half of 2020 we made significant investments in our regional peering and network quality in the Pacific Northwest,” said Brian Harrison of Reprise Hosting. “Additionally, we added network capacity - a lot of network capacity.”



Over the past 6 months, Reprise Hosting has added 12x 10G peering sessions with new participants over the SIX, 10G transit with Hurricane Electric, 10G transit with CNSERVERS and 10G transit with Fiberhub. “We’re excited about the possibilities that our newly upgraded network offers,” added Brian. “Our regional latency in the Pacific Northwest is the best it has ever been and our latency to Europe and Asia has fallen by ~10% on average. If you need to serve an audience that spans east Asia, North America and Europe, then the Pacific Northwest is an excellent locale to source operations.”



With the network upgrades, Reprise Hosting has also rolled out substantial price cuts to server bandwidth. 100Mbps unmetered connections are now offered as standard on all dedicated servers with the option to upgrade free of charge to 1Gbps with 20TB.

