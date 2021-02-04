Press Releases Expatica Press Release

Receive press releases from Expatica: By Email RSS Feeds: Expatica Launches New Website in Austria

The online resource for expat living expands into Austria with essential guides on moving, working, and living in the alpine nation.

Vienna, Austria, February 04, 2021 --



Written by expats for expats, the guides cover everything from how to apply for visas, explore job and housing prospects, navigate the local health and education systems, and even build a sustainable life abroad.



In addition to providing up-to-date news and essential guides for the international community in Austria, the new site offers a multitude of online services including housing and job portals, dating services, and a directory filled with information on local businesses, consultants, services, and more.



Commenting on the launch, Expatica Founder Mark Welling says, “Setting up life in a new country can feel overwhelming, but our essential guides are there to support expats through every step of their journey.



“Despite the current COVID-19 restrictions, we are hopeful that people will be able to travel and move abroad again soon. And whether they are searching for the most suitable place to live, the best schools for their children, or perhaps even hoping to find love in Austria, we are there to point them in the right direction.”



