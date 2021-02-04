PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Private Placement Markets

Press Release

Receive press releases from Private Placement Markets: By Email RSS Feeds:

Private Placement Markets to Exit Private Real Estate Lending and Grow Its CMBS Operations


Private Placement Markets to begin the process of shrinking its Private Commercial Real Estate Markets Operations and Growing its CMBS Market.

Los Angeles, CA, February 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Steve Muehler, the Founder and Senior Managing Member of the Private Placement Markets stated that firm has ceased its Private Real Estate Loan Originations for its RREABC / CMFABC / CREABC Market and will convert all operations of those private markets into the Firm’s growing CMBS Operations.

According to Steve Muehler, “The disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is real, and is on-going, and falling into a more traditional form of lending in the residential and commercial real estate markets is prudent at times like these. This does not mean that lending opportunities for the right project, with the right seasoned developers in the right market does not exist... in fact, we see opportunities in multifamily, office, industrial, and special types of properties that meet all the criteria for investment, but today you need all legs of the stool to support a capital investment, and for us that stool needs to have a traditional Commercial Mortgage Loan Criteria or a more traditional CMBS Market structure, the market is not right at this time for the Alternative Mortgage Capital Structures.”

Private Placement Markets, the owner and operator of the Private Placement Debt Markets, originates, and underwrites commercial real estate loans for commercial properties throughout the United States, and in select international locations. Private Placement Markets, through CMBS Syndicated Loans, is able to offer flexible solutions for financing commercial income producing real estate, using a “common sense approach of financing that allows Private Placement Markets to offer flexible commercial real estate financing options to meet the unique need of real estate investors in today’s market.”

To learn more about the Private Placement Portfolio of Companies, visit:
· Private Placement Markets Securities: https://www.PPMSecurities.com
· Private Placement Debt Markets: https://www.PPMDebt.com
· Private Placement Equity Markets: https://www.PPMEquity.com
· Private Placement Markets – Real Estate Loans: https://www.PPMLoans.com
· Private Placement Markets – Commercial Insurance: https://www.PPMCommercialInsurance.com
· EquityLock Residential: https://www.EquityLockResidenital.com
· EquityLock Commercial: https://www.EquityLockCommercial.com

Additional Online Resources:
About Mr. Steve Muehler, Founder & Senior Managing Member:
Personal Site: http://www.SteveMuehler.com
Personal Site: www.StevenMuehler.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-muehler-819a056a/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/stevenjmuehler
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/steve.muehler
Crunchbase: https://www.crunchbase.com/person/steven-muehler
AngelCo: https://angel.co/u/steve-muehler

All trademarks and service marks are the property of the respective parties.

News Source: Private Placement Markets, LLC (a Delaware Limited Liability Company) & Mr. Steve Muehler
Contact Information
Private Placement Markets
Steve Muehler, Senior Managing Member
877-259-8066
Contact
www.PPMSecurities.com

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Private Placement Markets
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help