Private Placement Markets to Exit Private Real Estate Lending and Grow Its CMBS Operations

Private Placement Markets to begin the process of shrinking its Private Commercial Real Estate Markets Operations and Growing its CMBS Market.

Los Angeles, CA, February 04, 2021



According to Steve Muehler, “The disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is real, and is on-going, and falling into a more traditional form of lending in the residential and commercial real estate markets is prudent at times like these. This does not mean that lending opportunities for the right project, with the right seasoned developers in the right market does not exist... in fact, we see opportunities in multifamily, office, industrial, and special types of properties that meet all the criteria for investment, but today you need all legs of the stool to support a capital investment, and for us that stool needs to have a traditional Commercial Mortgage Loan Criteria or a more traditional CMBS Market structure, the market is not right at this time for the Alternative Mortgage Capital Structures.”



Private Placement Markets, the owner and operator of the Private Placement Debt Markets, originates, and underwrites commercial real estate loans for commercial properties throughout the United States, and in select international locations. Private Placement Markets, through CMBS Syndicated Loans, is able to offer flexible solutions for financing commercial income producing real estate, using a “common sense approach of financing that allows Private Placement Markets to offer flexible commercial real estate financing options to meet the unique need of real estate investors in today’s market.”



