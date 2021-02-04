Press Releases Wisdom Events Press Release

Receive press releases from Wisdom Events: By Email RSS Feeds: Just Two Weeks Left for Wisdom's Inaugural Global Agricultural Technology Summit 2021

More than 50 expert speakers will gather around the world during the virtual two-day event to discuss current issues and emerging opportunities through the lens of science and technology.

London, United Kingdom, February 04, 2021 --(



Key topics include:



- Women in AgTech

- FinTech and Farm Insurance

- The New Normal: Vertical Farming

- Talent Pipeline for the Future of Agriculture

- Driving Agribusiness E-commerce and Digital Marketplace

- AgriFood Systems Innovation to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals

- Planning for the Uncertainties – Crisis Response and Mitigation Planning to Ensure Business-As-Usual



Guest speakers include:



- Rachid Serraj, Delivery Manager, Regional Initiatives on Small Scale Family - Farming Food and Agriculture, Organization of the United Nations

- Paul Voutier, Director, Knowledge and Innovation, Grow Asia

- Jon Ray, Branch Chief, Emergency Management, US Department of Agriculture

- Phokele Maponya, Senior Researcher, Small Holder Farmer & Enterprise Development, Agricultural Research Council

- Andy Zynga, Chief Executive Officer, EIT Food

- Udi Lazimy, Senior Sustainability Manager, Eat Just

- Brenda Schoepp, Director of Creative Thoughts, Global Food Lead



For full information about the event and how to register please visit the Global Agriculture Technology Summit website. London, United Kingdom, February 04, 2021 --( PR.com )-- The summit will focus on mixtures of topics such as precision agriculture, vertical farming, talent management, water & soil management, fintech in agriculture, women in AgTech, cyber security and more. It will consist of case study presentations from thoughts leaders and interactive panel discussion to debate on some of the trending dialogues.Key topics include:- Women in AgTech- FinTech and Farm Insurance- The New Normal: Vertical Farming- Talent Pipeline for the Future of Agriculture- Driving Agribusiness E-commerce and Digital Marketplace- AgriFood Systems Innovation to Achieve Sustainable Development Goals- Planning for the Uncertainties – Crisis Response and Mitigation Planning to Ensure Business-As-UsualGuest speakers include:- Rachid Serraj, Delivery Manager, Regional Initiatives on Small Scale Family - Farming Food and Agriculture, Organization of the United Nations- Paul Voutier, Director, Knowledge and Innovation, Grow Asia- Jon Ray, Branch Chief, Emergency Management, US Department of Agriculture- Phokele Maponya, Senior Researcher, Small Holder Farmer & Enterprise Development, Agricultural Research Council- Andy Zynga, Chief Executive Officer, EIT Food- Udi Lazimy, Senior Sustainability Manager, Eat Just- Brenda Schoepp, Director of Creative Thoughts, Global Food LeadFor full information about the event and how to register please visit the Global Agriculture Technology Summit website. Contact Information Wisdom Events

Ana Fariña

+37052080458



https://www.digitalagtech.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Wisdom Events