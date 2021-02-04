UK Space Agency to Discuss the UK’s Approach to Small Satellite Development at Small Satellites 2021

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Mr. Michael Rudd, Head of Telecommunications Strategy, UK Space Agency, will be presenting a briefing on the UK’s approach to small satellite development at April’s Small Satellites conference.

London, United Kingdom, February 04, 2021



Attendance to Small Satellites 2021 is just £499 for military and government personnel and £999 for commercial organisation. Registrations can be made at: http://www.small-satellites.com/prcom11.



Like its key allies, the UK is increasingly reliant on space-based assets for both daily civilian life and military purposes, and so the nation is pursuing ambitious plans for new small satellite launch capabilities.



Backed by a £10 million investment from the UK Space Agency, four UK-made nanosatellites recently launched from a Soyuz launcher. These nanosatellites, no larger than a shoe-box, are designed to track shipping movements and demonstrate the UK’s ability to develop cutting-edge small satellite technology.



With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce that Small Satellites 2021 will enable attendees to hear directly from the UK Space Agency and discover the latest lines of effort in the UK’s small satellite development journey, with the following presentation:



"The UK's Approach to Small Satellite Development"

· Key programmes - team ARTEMIS and Carbonite

· Telecommunication opportunities: connectivity via mesh networks and constellations and future approaches

· The strategic view on future space

Presented by Mr. Michael Rudd, Head of Telecommunications Strategy, UK Space Agency



Mr. Rudd will be joined by 4 other representatives from the UK:



1) 30 Years of Firsts: Pioneering the Small Satellites Revolution

Mr. Andrew Cawthorne, Director, Surrey Satellite Technology Ltd.



2) Making the Impossible Possible: Exploiting Innovative Small Satellite Systems to Revolutionise Access to Space

Mr. Andrew Vick, Head of Disruptive Technology, STFC-UKRI (Science and Technology Facilities Council, UK Research and Innovation



3) Dear Green Small Space

Professor Malcolm Macdonald, Chief of Space Technology, University of Strathclyde



4) Governance of Space in the LEO Era

Mr. Christopher Newman, Professor of Space and Law, Northumbria University



The full conference agenda and speaker line-up can be viewed online at http://www.small-satellites.com/prcom11.



Small Satellites Conference 2021

26th – 27th April 2021

Virtual Conference: Online Access Only

Sponsored by Contec



For delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk.



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6168 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.small-satellites.com/prcom11



