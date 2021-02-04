NHS England’s Ming Tang Named Most Influential Person in Data in 2021

DataIQ has chosen Ming Tang, managing director of data and analytics at NHS England, as the most influential person in data and analytics in the 2021 edition of the DataIQ 100. In partnership with Tableau, it is the first and only fully-curated power list of the data industry’s key figures.

This year’s list recognises the enormous transformation wrought by the global COVID-19 pandemic, especially the way it has pushed chief data officers, chief analytics officers and chief data scientists right to the heart of decision-making. David Reed, knowledge and strategy director at DataIQ, said “We had a record-breaking 1,000-plus nominations to review this year. What became clear is that data is now a frontline tool for all types of organisations, especially when dealing with market disruption. Our 2021 list reflects the scale and pace of this change and the individuals who are responding to it.”



The list identified the top 10 individuals in data and analytics as:

1. Ming Tang, managing director of data and analytics, NHS England

2. Wade Munsie, global chief data officer, GSK Consumer Healthcare

3. Johanna Hutchinson, director of data and data science - Joint Biosecurity Centre, Department of Health and Social Care

4. Jim Weatherall, vice president, data science and AI, AstraZeneca R&D

5. Anita Fernqvist, chief data officer and director of operations, Zurich Insurance UK

6. Scott Joslin, SVP data strategy, international data, technology, operations and innovation, WarnerMedia

7. Neil McIvor, chief data officer and chief statistician, Department for Education

8. Andy Hill, global vice president of information and analytics, Unilever

9. Tom Spencer, head of customer data science, Aviva

10. Robert Kent, chief data officer, Pets at Home



The full 2021 DataIQ 100 list is available here: www.dataiq.co.uk/dataiq100



